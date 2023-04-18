Jonathan Majors Reportedly Dropped by Talent Manager After Domestic Violence Charges

The unfortunate saga of Jonathan Majors continues, as Deadline reports that he has been dropped by his longtime talent management company, Entertainment 360. This occurs in the aftermath of an alleged incident of domestic violence back on March 25, in which Majors is alleged to have physically harmed a woman he knows in a car in Manhattan. Majors was subsequently charged, but he and his defense team maintain his absolute innocence, with his defense attorney producing text messages from the woman attempting to refute that any violence had occurred.

This is a messy situation from all angles. On March 27, defense attorney Priya Chaudhry had said that there was substantial evidence to prove no crime had ever occurred, including “video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.” To date, it appears only text messages to Jonathan Majors from the woman, whose identity is being kept anonymous, have been released to the public. Those messages were as follows:

Please let me know you’re okay when you get this. They assured me that you won’t be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight. I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of hospital. Just call me when you’re out. I love you.

Presuming the messages are genuine, it is compelling evidence for Jonathan Majors’ innocence. However, the concern then is where the woman’s visible injuries to her head and neck came from. Too many people get away with committing violence when the victim refrains from speaking against the perpetrator. To be clear, Jonathan Majors must be presumed completely innocent until proven guilty, but again, it reiterates that this is a messy situation, especially if his talent management company has dropped him.

Regardless, Majors has already filmed Loki season 2 for Disney+, and Deadline does not believe Marvel has any intention whatsoever of recasting his role as Kang the Conqueror in upcoming projects, like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.