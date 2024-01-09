Magic: The Gathering Admits AI Used in Marketing Image

Wizards of the Coast continued its recent track record of controversy by admitting to the use of artificial intelligence in developing the backdrop of a marketing image used to promote Magic: The Gathering. The original art from the Jan. 4 social media post is included below:

Fans, artists, and members of the Magic: The Gathering community were quick to point out some suspicious elements emblematic of AI artwork in the since-deleted X post. The image featured five Magic cards displayed in a steampunk-esque lab, and many of the mechanisms therein, particularly the gauge in the image’s top left corner, felt indicative of artificial intelligence’s common trappings. Although Wizards of the Coast originally denied any use of AI in the promotional image, the company returned to social media with an apology and correction of its initial assertion.

Well, we made a mistake earlier when we said that a marketing image we posted was not created using AI. Read on for more. (1/5) — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) January 7, 2024

Wizards of the Coast took responsibility for the error, though partially obfuscated the blame on its third-party vendor and “AI components that are now popping up in industry-standard tools like Photoshop.” Despite multiple pointed reiterations that the image originated from an outside vendor, the publisher ultimately accepted culpability and noted that the incident would re-up its commitment to the artistic contributors involved with Magic: The Gathering.

At this juncture, describing AI art as a hot-button issue would be an understatement, and the response to Wizards of the Coast’s recent lapse epitomizes the type of outrage that AI can provoke. Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons, in particular, are communities historically bolstered by the talent of visual artists, amplifying the impact of such indiscretions.

Allegations of AI art and other creative work have impacted Wizards of the Coast’s reputation over the past year but have been far from the publisher’s only scandal. From the Opening Gaming License controversy of early 2023 to massive layoffs over the holidays, Wizards of the Coast and its parent company, Hasbro, have not garnered the type of recent PR that lends itself to good-faith readings of such slips.

Regardless of its controversial actions, Wizards of the Coast’s updated commitment regarding AI generative tools and Magic: The Gathering can be found on the publisher’s website.