Major Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Plot Details Have Leaked

One of the year’s biggest games is already running into some trouble. Major plot details from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League have leaked.

Kill the Justice League has already had a bumpy road to release. After a controversial showing at PlayStation State of Play in February 2023, the game was delayed indefinitely by Rocksteady. A few months later, the game was officially delayed from May 2023 to February 2024. And even with that date just a few weeks away, Kill the Justice League can’t escape controversy.

Late last month, the alpha for the game launched, allowing players an opportunity to play a portion of the story months in advance. However, the NDA players signed wasn’t really adhered to, as plenty of screenshots and videos from the alpha appeared online despite Rocksteady’s best efforts.

Now, story details from Kill the Justice League have found themselves on the Internet, and they range from minor beats to major moments. It wouldn’t be smart for those who want to experience the game as intended to seek these leaks out, which is a sentiment Rocksteady agrees with.

“We’re looking forward to players experiencing the story we’ve crafted in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League once the game launches in the new year,” Rocksteady said on its official X account. “We hope everyone can play the game and feel each moment of the narrative for themselves. It is very disappointing to see details being shared ahead of the game’s release, so we can only urge you to try to avoid spoilers where you can. And please try not to impact the enjoyment of other players by posting spoilers. We look forward to seeing you all in Metropolis on 02-02-24.”