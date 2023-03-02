Nintendo has officially revealed the full list of eight tracks that will be arriving as part of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 4 DLC, in addition to announcing a release date of March 9, 2023. While a previous trailer revealed a brand new Yoshi’s Island track and the addition of Birdo as a playable character, the most recent announcement includes seven levels from other games in the series that are sure to have fans excited to start their engines.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 4 keeps in stride with previous DLC grand prix formulas with the introduction of several new globally themed tracks from Mario Kart Tour, including Singapore Speedway, Bangkok Rush, and Amsterdam Drift. It will also include four remastered retro courses: Riverside Park from Mario Kart: Super Circuit on Game Boy Advance, Mario Circuit from Mario Kart DS, and fan-favorites DK Summit from Mario Kart Wii and Waluigi Stadium from Mario Kart: Double Dash!! on GameCube. This is all in addition to the new Yoshi’s Island track.

Players with the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership will have immediate access to the new tracks, along with any previously released and future Booster Course DLC content. Players without the membership can also gain access to all Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC courses by purchasing the Booster Course Pass as separate DLC.