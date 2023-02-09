At the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 4, which includes a new Yoshi’s Island level and the return of playable Birdo. This news is, as they say, the bomb diggity. Booster Course Pass Wave 4 will launch sometime this spring, and like each wave of the huge DLC expansion, it will include eight courses in total. There will be six waves of content altogether, so after Wave 4 drops, two more waves will remain.

Yoshi’s Island was the critically acclaimed sequel to Super Mario World on SNES, so it’s pretty awesome to see it incorporated into Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with Booster Course Pass Wave 4. Likewise, it’s very cool that Birdo returns after a first appearance in Mario Kart: Double Dash!! on GameCube, and Nintendo has indicated more characters will return in future waves.

As a reminder, the Booster Course Pass content is available to purchase as DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, or you can receive instant access to all of the DLC content as long as you have an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. If you happen to have the latter, you’ll be pleased to know that you can now start playing Game Boy Advance games on your Switch — as of today.