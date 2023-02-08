At the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced that Game Boy games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online, and Game Boy Advance (GBA) games are coming to the more expensive Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier today after the Direct concludes. Game Boy games available for Game Boy Switch Online include Tetris, Super Mario Land 2, Game & Watch Gallery 3, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX, Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, Metroid II: Return of Samus, Wario Land 3, Gargoyle’s Quest, and Kirby’s Dream Land. GBA games on Switch Online include Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3, WarioWare, Kuru Kuru Kuruin, Mario Kart: Super Circuit, Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, and The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap.

More games will be added to both service over time. The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons, The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages, Pokémon Trading Card Game, and Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble were teased as future Game Boy titles. Metroid Fusion, Kirby & the Amazing Mirror, Fire Emblem, and F-Zero: Maximum Velocity were teased for GBA.

Notably, multiplayer games can be played together with upward of four friends locally or online where such things are supported. This is a fantastic get, and even though it’s coming later than people had hoped, this is still quite the boon to Nintendo Switch Online.