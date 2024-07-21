Warframe Is Getting Motorbikes and a Boy Band, So Nothing Else Really Matters

Warframe, the free-to-play space ninja simulator from Digital Extremes, is heading back to 1999 with motorbikes, boy bands, and gruff-voice protagonists.

At the most recent iteration of their annual TennoCon community event, Digitial Extremes gave us the lowdown on what is coming to the game this year, and it looks fantastic. With current narrative nexus Albrecht Entrati traveling into the ghostly void and heading back in time, we’ll be following him all the way back to 1999.

This gives the team a reason to plunder nostalgia, and we’ll get to enjoy a soundtrack that sounds like prime Nine Inch Nails fighting White Zombie in an elevator, all new gameplay as Arthur and his crew of Protoframes, and the voice work talents of folks like Amelia Tyler (Baldur’s Gate 3), Kevin Afghani (Super Mario Bros. Wonder), Melissa Medina (Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail), Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge (Forza Horizon 5), Alpha Takahashi (Cyberpunk 2077), and Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI). There will be a romance system involving all the new characters, just for even more fun.

A long-sought-after community feature will be expanded, as the Lich system will finally get Infested enemies and new weapons to hunt down. Exactly how this is being done is hilarious, as 1999 is dominated by the musical stylings of a boy band called On-lyne. The rampaging Infested virus decides they are as good a target as any and steals their style for its own ends. You can download the official “Party Of Your Lifetime” track from On-lyne right now.

Speaking of high-level entertainment, Digitial Extremes is teaming up with animation studio The Line to give us an anime short that will explore the world of Warframe. The Line has worked on some notable and striking projects like videos for Gorillaz, a bunch of Riot’s videos, and some fantastic animated trailers for Overwatch.

Back to the game itself, and Warframe: 1999 will introduce a new way to travel, the Atomicyle. This motorbike is capable of cool tricks and being launched at enemies for damage. Best of all, you’ll be able to bring it into the game’s other open-world areas for a fun time. And on top of all this, a new Warframe will be on the way as Cyte-09 brings their sharpshooter abilities into the future, giving us a new Warframe to play with.

“I feel so blessed that this incredible community trusts us with this strange new adventure we are setting off on with Warframe: 1999,” said Rebecca Ford, Creative Director on Warframe. “We’ve collaborated with our community collectively over the past 11 years and promise to continue to do so in an era full of space boy bands, Warframes and Protoframes meeting, and working to figure out: Where is Albrecht Entrati? We will be hitting the road on a worldwide tour to express our gratitude to players in person at Gamescom, Tokyo Game Show, and more!”

So, the future is looking very bright for Warframe, and fans will be feasting on new content and things to do. For those impatiently waiting until Warframe: 1999 is out, fear not, as The Lotus Eaters update will arrive in August, acting as a prologue to the main event, which will drop in the latter part of the year.

