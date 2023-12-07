Mark Ruffalo Addresses a Possible MCU Hulk Movie

It’s been a long time since this original Avenger had their own solo film. Mark Ruffalo recently addressed the possibility of another MCU Hulk movie.

While Captain America, Thor, and Iron Man were off getting their own trilogies, Ruffalo’s Hulk was relegated to the sidelines because his rights were stuck with Universal. That meant he could appear in team-up movies like The Avengers and other character’s movies, such as Thor: Ragnarok, but never have another solo movie set in the MCU.

Rumors over the years have claimed that the rights returned to Marvel, but the lack of another solo Hulk project seems to confirm that didn’t come to pass. And Ruffalo basically said as much when he discussed the topic on the red carpet for his upcoming movie Poor Things.

After revealing that he’d been instructed not to comment on the matter, Ruffalo let it be known that he’s on board for another Hulk movie. “Hopefully, one day, they’ll work it out,” he told ComicBook.com. “I think it could be really cool.”

Despite not having another movie in the works, Bruce Banner is still set to play a major role in the MCU’s Multiverse Saga. For starters, his son, Skaar, debuted in the finale of She-Hulk, paving the way for the two behemoths to take on villains together. Banner also appeared in the post-credits scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as part of what might be the Sacred Timeline’s Illuminati. Those threads will likely be picked up in the upcoming Avengers movies, which will unite the heroes of the MCU once again.

