Ryan Reynolds Posts His Own Deadpool 3 Leaks

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. Ryan Reynolds has posted his own leaks from the set of Deadpool 3, and they’re even more ridiculous than you could’ve imagined.

The set of Deadpool 3 has been ravaged by leaks. Some of the images have been pretty mundane, revealing things like an appearance from a popular time-related organization, while others have spoiled things like Wolverine’s costume and major cameos. Now, to fight back, Reynolds has posted a thread of images of his own, which you can check out below:

Deadpool began with a leak. So I’m joining in. But PLEASE don’t overuse the phrase, “Deadpool Leaks” because it might screw up search results if anyone is looking for Deadpool leaks or Deadpool spoilers or perhaps, Deadpool Scoops. #DeadpoolLeaks #DeadpoolSpoiler #DeadpoolScoop pic.twitter.com/yxZN8MslLn — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 7, 2023

Given the nature of the Deadpool franchise, it wouldn’t be all that surprising to see Predator, Mickey Mouse, and Steve Urkel play some role in saving the multiverse. However, these photos are clearly Reynolds poking fun at the idea of taking images out of context and analyzing them. He certainly knows that a large group of people enjoy spoiling things for themselves, but that doesn’t apply to every fan.

In fact, Reynolds confirmed as much in a statement released on his Instagram. “Here’s hoping some of the websites and social channels hold back showing images before they’re ready,” he said. “The film is built for audience joy – and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen. Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they’re excited. I realize these aren’t real world issues and it’s firmly in the ‘good problems’ bucket. I love making this movie.”

Despite all the leaks, there are sure to be more surprises in store for fans when Deadpool 3 hits theaters on July 26, 2024. Do you really think a couple of old villains is the best Reynolds and Co. can do?