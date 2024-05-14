Marvel Fans Aren’t Happy About Marvel Rivals Taking a Shot at an Underrated Mutant

Video games are full of quips, and while some are less funny than others, they’re usually all in good fun. However, Marvel Rivals, the upcoming shooter video game from NetEase Games, took a shot at an underrated mutant, and it’s leading to plenty of backlash online.

Marvel Rivals is in the middle of its Closed Alpha Test, allowing a small group of players to test out the game before its full release. Gameplay has made its way online, showcasing the different heroes and their various abilities. But one clip, in particular, is causing a bit of a stir. It features Scarlet Witch using her powers and throwing shade at another hero, Magik. You can check it out below:

“Leave the magic to grownups, Illyana.”



— Scarlet Witch in ‘MARVEL RIVALS’ pic.twitter.com/BUEdsV6Ygf — Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) May 13, 2024

Now, Illyana Rasputina, aka Magik, may not be as noteworthy as the Scarlet Witch, who killed all the mutants in the Marvel Universe and went toe-to-toe with Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but she’s a powerful sorceress in her own right. She, at one point, ruled Limbo and has been part of several iconic mutant teams, including the X-Men and New Mutants. And for fans, it feels like Marvel Rivals is ignoring all of those impressive feats in an effort to prop up Scarlet Witch.

The main issue appears to be that fans don’t believe Scarlet Witch should talk to anyone about being a “grownup,” given that she constantly makes impulsive decisions that end with a lot of collateral damage. Sure, the version of the character in Marvel Rivals could be more mature than some of her counterparts, but it’s hard to believe she’s never made a mistake.

Whatever the case, fans would just like to see the upcoming game put some respect on Magik’s name.

Marvel Rivals‘ Closed Alpha Test is going on now.

