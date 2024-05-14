Magik using a sword in Marvel Rivals.
Category:
News
Video Games

Marvel Fans Aren’t Happy About Marvel Rivals Taking a Shot at an Underrated Mutant

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: May 14, 2024 09:28 am

Video games are full of quips, and while some are less funny than others, they’re usually all in good fun. However, Marvel Rivals, the upcoming shooter video game from NetEase Games, took a shot at an underrated mutant, and it’s leading to plenty of backlash online.

Recommended Videos

Marvel Rivals is in the middle of its Closed Alpha Test, allowing a small group of players to test out the game before its full release. Gameplay has made its way online, showcasing the different heroes and their various abilities. But one clip, in particular, is causing a bit of a stir. It features Scarlet Witch using her powers and throwing shade at another hero, Magik. You can check it out below:

Now, Illyana Rasputina, aka Magik, may not be as noteworthy as the Scarlet Witch, who killed all the mutants in the Marvel Universe and went toe-to-toe with Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but she’s a powerful sorceress in her own right. She, at one point, ruled Limbo and has been part of several iconic mutant teams, including the X-Men and New Mutants. And for fans, it feels like Marvel Rivals is ignoring all of those impressive feats in an effort to prop up Scarlet Witch.

Related: Who Is Marvel Rivals’ Female Galactus, Galacta?

The main issue appears to be that fans don’t believe Scarlet Witch should talk to anyone about being a “grownup,” given that she constantly makes impulsive decisions that end with a lot of collateral damage. Sure, the version of the character in Marvel Rivals could be more mature than some of her counterparts, but it’s hard to believe she’s never made a mistake.

Whatever the case, fans would just like to see the upcoming game put some respect on Magik’s name.

Marvel Rivals‘ Closed Alpha Test is going on now.

Post Tag:
Marvel Rivals
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Call of Duty 2026 & 2027 Won’t Tackle Ghosts & Advanced Warfare
Call Of Duty Ghosts Screenshot Upscaled
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Call of Duty 2026 & 2027 Won’t Tackle Ghosts & Advanced Warfare
Haiden Lovely Haiden Lovely May 13, 2024
Read Article Assassin’s Creed Shadows Officially Announced Ahead of Trailer
Assassins Creed Shadows Logo - Custom Image with Official Assets
Category: News
News
Assassin’s Creed Shadows Officially Announced Ahead of Trailer
Haiden Lovely Haiden Lovely May 13, 2024
Read Article The Rogue Prince of Persia Reveals New Release Date to Avoid Overlapping With Hades 2
The Rogue Prince of Persia Release Date Postponed
Category: Video Games
Video Games
News
News
The Rogue Prince of Persia Reveals New Release Date to Avoid Overlapping With Hades 2
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Call of Duty 2026 & 2027 Won’t Tackle Ghosts & Advanced Warfare
Call Of Duty Ghosts Screenshot Upscaled
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Call of Duty 2026 & 2027 Won’t Tackle Ghosts & Advanced Warfare
Haiden Lovely Haiden Lovely May 13, 2024
Read Article Assassin’s Creed Shadows Officially Announced Ahead of Trailer
Assassins Creed Shadows Logo - Custom Image with Official Assets
Category: News
News
Assassin’s Creed Shadows Officially Announced Ahead of Trailer
Haiden Lovely Haiden Lovely May 13, 2024
Read Article The Rogue Prince of Persia Reveals New Release Date to Avoid Overlapping With Hades 2
The Rogue Prince of Persia Release Date Postponed
Category: Video Games
Video Games
News
News
The Rogue Prince of Persia Reveals New Release Date to Avoid Overlapping With Hades 2
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 13, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67