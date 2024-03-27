Category:
Who Is Marvel Rivals’ Female Galactus, Galacta?

Jackson Hayes
Mar 27, 2024
Galacta in the Marvel Rivals trailer.

The trailer for Marvel Rivals was a pleasant surprise for many, promising an Overwatch-like PvP game that pits some of Marvel’s most iconic characters against each other. But the game’s trailer also features what many believe is a female version of Galactus. So, who is Marvel Rivals‘ Galacta?

Who Is Marvel Rivals’ Female Galactus, Galacta?

Galacta with her eyes glowing. This image is part of an article about who Marvel Rivals' female Galactus, Galacta, is.

The roster for Marvel Rivals is impressive, to say the least. The trailer shows gameplay for Iron Man, Hulk, Doctor Strange, and Loki, among others. However, the combat is taking a backseat to the reveal of a mysterious female character that resembles the Devourer of Worlds. Galacta is a character in her own right, though, and her presence in Marvel Rivals could be a tease of big things in her future.

First appearing in Marvel Assistant-Sized Spectacular #2 by Adam Warren and Hector Sevilla Lujan, Galacta is the daughter of Galactus, but like a lot of children in Marvel Comics, she doesn’t see eye to eye with her dad. Despite having the same drive to eat planets as her father, Galacta takes a different approach, opting to consume lifeforms that pose a threat to her home, Earth. That’s right – Galacta lives among humans and even tries her very best to carry on a normal life.

Galacta has only made a couple of appearances in Marvel Comics, but that could work in her favor as she transitions to the video game world. Like how the MCU will take a little-known character and mold them into something fresh and exciting, Marvel Rivals can do that for Galacta, even potentially making her a force for good that can challenge her evil father.

And that’s who Marvel Rivals‘ female Galactus, Galacta, is.

Marvel Rivals’ closed alpha will be available in May 2024.

Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67