Skydance New Media put the gaming world on notice when it released the trailer for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra. The game features Captain America and Black Panther taking on Hydra. However, this Black Panther seems awfully familiar. So, who plays Black Panther in Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra?

Who Plays Black Panther in Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra?

While there has been some confusion online, the Black Panther in 1943 is not T’Challa but his grandfather, Azzuri. He heads to Paris to assist Nanali, a Wakandan spy who’s been embedded in the occupied city. However, they both run into some trouble in the form of Captain America, who’s early in his career but ready to make a name for himself by taking down Hydra.

In the 1943 trailer, Black Panther picks a fight with Captain America because he doesn’t believe in what he stands for. But while the two exchanged words, viewers started to realize Azzuri’s voice was a familiar one. That’s because he’s played by Khary Payton, who’s no stranger to superhero projects.

Payton got his start in the superhero world by voicing Cyborg in the Teen Titans animated series. He would later take on the role of Kaldur’ahm, aka Aqualad, in Young Justice. Payton’s most notable live-action performance is as Ezekiel, who also has a thing for cats, in The Walking Dead. However, the actor has also made a name for himself in the video game world.

Starting his video game journey by voicing a Smuggler in Deus Ex, Payton would go on to lend his talents to several iconic titles. He plays Azrael in the Arkham series, Knox in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, and Bishop and Nick Fury in X-Men Legends II: Rise of Apocalypse. Now, Payton can add Black Panther to his impressive resume.

And that’s how plays Black Panther in Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra releases in 2025.