The Best Suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Ranked

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 features a huge number of alternate costumes for its heroes. However, not all can be deemed the best. We’ve taken the liberty of whittling them down, and a mix of nostalgia and modern reimagination makes for a diverse list of the best suits from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Superior Suit (Peter)

The first on this list is the Superior Suit for Peter, which is unlocked fairly early in the game at level 15. Although this is an old suit, the Spider-Man 2 style system brings it to a whole other level. Each color scheme is good enough to warrant its ranking on this list, so it goes without saying Insomniac went above and beyond to improve familiar get-ups.

In the comics, the suit came into existence when Otto Octavius took over Peter’s body and became a superhero (long story). It may be unlikely that the storyline is adapted in the video game series, but I’m personally glad the fan-favorite costume is handled right in Spider-Man 2.

Most Dangerous Game/Last Hunt Suit (Miles & Peter)

Okay, I might be cheating here, but they are too good not to include. By defeating all of Kraven’s Hunter bases, you can unlock the Most Dangerous Game and Last Hunt suits for Miles and Peter, respectively. The general design is exactly the same between the two suits, but both feel different when utilizing each hero’s unique abilities. The Kraven-inspired suits are original creations by Insomniac, and the game developer did not miss on what turns out to be some of the cleanest looks in Spider-Man 2.

Classic Black Suit (Peter)

If it ain’t broke, why fix it? Although Insomniac’s version of the Spider-Man Black suit looks great, the classic look is hard to top, even after all these years. With four styles to choose from, players can experience the events of Spider-Man 2 with a suit that has been translated by different mediums ever since its debut in Amazing Spider-Man #252 and famously featured in the classic Secret Wars comic crossover event. I mean, come on, look at the black suit with the purple hue. It’s perfect.

Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Suit (Miles)

Unlocked by reaching level 40, the Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D suit for Miles is one of the most unexpectedly great additions to Spider-Man 2. The costume is based on a variant cover for Miles Morales: Ultimate Spider-Man #9 from 2014, but Insomniac takes the idea and runs with it. The suit and all of its styles bear little resemblance to the typical Spider-Man design, but it is a lot of fun to swing in and makes you feel like a member of a covert government agency. Exactly what you want from Spider-Man 2, mind you.

Amazing Spider-Man 2 Suit (Peter)

Based on the costume Andrew Garfield wore for The Amazing Spider-Man 2, the red and blue suit shines bright under the game’s beautiful lighting and stunning graphics. It looks even better in movement, too. The film is known for having the most fluid live-action Spidey swinging, so it’s no surprise that it translates so well into the video game.

Related: All Peter Parker Suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 & How to Get Them

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 suit is everything fans have been waiting for since the release of the previous Spider-Man game. Undoubtedly the best-looking movie suit in Spider-Man 2, it more than earns its spot on this list.

Best There Is Suit (Miles)

A Wolverine/Spider-Man mashup is not something I anticipated before the release of Spider-Man 2, but it’s safe to say Insomniac nailed it. The suit is based on the 2022 comic What If…? Miles Morales #2, which features an alternative origin for the titular hero, and positions Miles as the Wolverine. Although the idea itself may be a bit nonsensical, the design is among the very best in Spider-Man 2. Moreover, the alternate yellow/brown style looks downright incredible in the game. A friendly neighborhood Wolverine may be an oxymoron, but it feels so right.

King in Black Suit (Miles)

At the very top of this list is the King in Black suit for Miles. Based on a variant cover for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #21, the suit is appropriately inspired by Knull, the creator of the symbiote (who doesn’t appear in the game but is heavily implied to have existed). The overall design is reminiscent of Venom and his symbiote army in the game, feeling like a natural addition to Spider-Man 2. Unlocking the suit requires destroying all the symbiote nests, a worthwhile investment of time for what we believe is the best unlockable item in the game.

That’s our ranking of the best suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. If you have your own thoughts about the rankings, join the conversion below and let us know your favorite suits in the game. In either case, I implore you to hop on the game and experience all of these fantastic suits, especially once New Game+ arrives at the end of the year.