How to Easily Clear Symbiote Nests in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

If you’re struggling to clear Symbiote nests in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, here’s a way to get through them easily thanks to the power of glitches.

How to Clear Symbiote Nests Out in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Under normal circumstances, clearing out a Symbiote nest in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 can be a bit of a pain. Essentially, you go to one of the ten locations marked on the map, place a sonic device on any Symbiote Hearts you find there, and then defend the spot for a few minute against enemies. This is made slightly easier when you get the Anti-Venom suit.

My method is absolutely not developer intended, but if you’re tired of fussing with Symbiote nests, it’ll save you a lot of time. Basically, wait until after the credits roll on the game. You’ll regain access to the Symbiote Suit.

Go to the location in any outfit. For the purposes of this example, and ease of explanation, though, let’s say you go in the Symbiote Suit. Plant the sonic device or devices, and when the countdown starts, switch to Peter Parker’s regular suit. Confirm the choice, which should bring you back into the fight against the Symbiotes. Immediately open the menu again and switch back to the Symbiote Suit. This should cause the game to glitch and the Symbiote nest to clear immediately, as the countdown on the sonic device will go straight to zero.

Related: Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 Is a Love Letter to New York City

I originally found this method thanks to a post on Reddit, and I’ve since experimented with a few different methods to see what worked best. You can also start in a normal suit and transition to the Symbiote Suit and then back out again and have the glitch work. I’ve seen people online say you can do this with the Anti-Venom suit, too. However, I could never get that to work as consistently as the method I outlined above. I also didn’t try with every other suit, and it’s possible not every single one of them works.

I was able to make this method work as recently as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Version 1.001.004, which released on Nov. 1. It’s possible future versions of the game may patch this exploit out. Right now, though, get to clearing out those Symbiote nests in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 quickly and easily.

What You Get for Clearing All the Symbiote Nests

In addition to getting XP and various tokens for upgrading for every Symbiote nest that you’ve completed, you’ll get the King in Black suit after taking down all 10. The name is a reference to Knull, the God of Symbiotes. Created by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman, Knull is an immensely powerful, god-like supervillain who is responsible for creating the Symbiotes. His first real appearance came in 2018’s Venom #3, and he’s since proven a major villain for the Marvel Universe, serving as the main antagonist of the King in Black event in 2020/2021. There are a lot of subtle references to Knull throughout Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, though it’s unclear just what’s going to happen with him going forward.

If you’re looking for more after clearing out the Symbiote nests, check out how to get the Round the Bases trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.