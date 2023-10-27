Best Symbiote Suit Powers in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Ranked

The Symbiote suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is incredible to use, and you you get access to a whole bunch of powerful new abilities to make use of. In this list we’ll covering what the Symbiote suit power are in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and ranking the best.

Best Symbiote Suit Powers in Spider-Man 2

Once you’ve unlocked the Symbiote suit and gain access to the powers it really changes up the way that you can play. One of the strongest parts of the suit isn’t an ability, but rather a mode you can enter. You can use L3+R3 together to activate Venom Surge and go into a flurry of raging tentacle destruction. It reminds me of the rage mode that Kratos can activate in God of War. It’s a huge burst of damage and you can even mix in the other Symbiote suit abilities while it’s active.

4 – Symbiote Punch

The Symbiote punch lets loose a giant fist of tentacles that extend out and pummel anything in its path. It’s quite a strong strike but the main issue with it is that it only really hits in a narrow cone. It can help you take down an enemy or two if they’re lined up, but it’s not the most powerful ability, so it’s the lowest ranked on this list of the best Symbiote suit abilities in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

3 – Symbiote Strike

With this ability you can use your symbiotic powers to dash in and smash enemies up into the air. This ability is pretty nice because you can follow up on the enemies you knock into the air while they’re vulnerable. You can pretty easily catch out 2-3 enemies at a time which is decent.

2 – Symbiote Blast

Symbiote blast is an amazing ability for both defense and offense. You can swing into a group of enemies and then activate it to blast spikes out of you and skewer them all. It does some nice damage, interrupts enemies and can hit enemies all around you. The range on it isn’t too bad either!

1 – Symbiote Yank

This ability is crazy good. It’s good and dealing with a single enemy or 4-5 at once. With this ability you can launch out Symbiote limbs and grab a whole bunch of enemies to slam right into the ground. It deals really good damage and has excellent range. This skill is perfect for helping you deal with a group charging you or even just to take out that annoying crossbow user with ease, making it the obvious pick for the best Symbiote suit ability in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Those are all the Symbiote suit abilities that you can use in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. They’re all pretty awesome but Symbiote Blast and Symbiote Yank are certainly the best to use!

