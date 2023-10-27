All Peter Parker Suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 & How to Get Them

There are a ton of awesome suits to craft and use for both Peter and Miles in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. In this list, we’ll be going through all the Peter Parker suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and how to get them.

All Suits for Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and How to Unlock Them

All the suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 require a mixture of Tech Parts, City Tokens, Rare Tech Parts and Hero Tokens to craft once unlocked. Many of them also have additional styles you can unlock by crafting, these mostly cost additional Tech Parts. These resources are unlocked by completing various side content throughout the game such as stopping crime and snapping photo ops.

Advanced Suit 2.0 – Unlocked and equipped from the start. You’ll just need a few Tech Parts to unlock the styles for it.

Black Suit – Unlocked during the main story mission ‘Good Men.’

Classic Suit – Unlocked after reaching level 3 and completing the mission ‘Suit is Sandy.’ This suit is based off the original Spider-Man look from the comic Amazing Fantasy #15, iconic!

Scarlet III Suit – Unlocked at level 3 after completing the mission ‘Suit is Sandy.’

Advanced Suit – Unlocked at level 3 after completing the mission ‘Suit is Sandy.’

Kumo Suit – Unlocked upon reaching level 5. This suit has an awesome Japanese aesthetic as it’s an original design created by Japanese comic Artist Peach Momoko.

Hybrid Suit – Available at level 6. This suit featured in the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Amazing Suit – Available from level 8. This suit featured in Amazing Spider-Man 1 movie back in 2012.

Amazing 2 Suit – Available from level 9. This suit featured in Amazing Spider-Man 2 movie in 2014.

Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit – Unlocked at level 11. Based on the Spider-Man 2099 comics design.

Scarlet Spider Suit – Unlocks at level 14. Based on the comic Web of Spider-Man #118 where it first appeared.

Superior Suit – Unlocked at level 15. This suit is based on the Superior Spider-Man Vol. 1 #1 comic.

Anti-Ock Suit – Unlocked by reaching level 17.

Arachknight Suit – Unlocked at level 20. This suit debuted in the comic Infinity Wars #3.

Into The Spider-Verse Noir Suit – Unlocked at level 22. Featured in the Into The Spider-Verse animated film, worn by a Noir styled Peter variant. Super stylish!

Homemade Suit – Unlocked at level 23. This suit featured in the movie Spider-Man Homecoming.

Spider-Punk Suit – Unlocked at level 26. This suit featured in the comic Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 3#10.

Secret Wars Civil War Suit – Unlocked at level 28. This suit first appeared in the comic Civil War Vol.2 #1.

Iron Spider Armor – Unlocked at level 29. This suit featured in the comic Amazing Spider-Man #529.

Webbed Black Suit – Unlocked at level 31. This suit featured in the movie Spider-Man 3 (2007).

Webbed Suit – Unlocked at level 32. This suit is based on the Spider-Man 1 and 2, which featured Toby Maguire.

Upgraded Classic Suit – Unlocked at level 35. This suit featured in the movie Captain America: Civil War.

New Blue Suit – Unlocked at level 38. This suit first appeared in the comic Fantastic Four Vol. 6 #22.

Upgraded Suit – Unlocked at level 41. This suit design appeared in the movie Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Stealth Suit – Unlocked at level 46. This suit also featured in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Classic Black Suit – Unlocked at level 50. This iconic design first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man #252 and Secret Wars #8.

Iron Spider Suit – Unlocked at level 54. This suit is based on the movie Avengers: Infinity War.

New Red and Blue Suit – Unlocked at level 58. Featured in the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Black and Gold Suit – Unlocked at level 60. This design also featured in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Life Story Suit – Unlocked after completing all the EMF Experiments. This suit is based on the Life Story comics where Peter and Miles age in real time.

Last Hunt Suit – Unlocked after completing all of Kraven’s Hunter Bases. This suit features a Kraven-inspired design.

Saving Lives Suit – Unlocked after finishing all of The Flame side missions.

Those are all the suits available to unlock and use as Peter Parker – outside of DLC – in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. There are so many suits to unlock and craft that no matter your taste I’m sure you’ll find something you’ll love wearing as you Spider-Man your way through New York.

