A long-gestating Marvel game finally has a trailer, and it features two iconic characters facing off. Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra trailer puts Captain America at odds with Black Panther.

During Epic Games’ State of Unreal, the first look at 1943, which is being built using Unreal Engine, was showcased. It features Captain America facing off against an early-days Hydra, only to run into a roadblock when he comes face to face with Azzuri, the WWII-era Black Panther. You can check out the trailer below:

The 1943 trailer shows how Hydra’s influence is growing in Europe and the parties that are preparing to stop its plans. However, like any good superhero project, the heroes can’t get along at first and must figure out how to put aside their differences to beat the bad guys and win the day.

Marvel has released a description for the game (via The Verge) that provides some insight into the gameplay. “As the game’s narrative unfolds, players will assume the role of four central characters: a young Steve Rogers, AKA Captain America; Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather and the WWII-era Black Panther; Gabriel Jones, a US soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris,” it reads.

Skydance New Media, the video game leg of the Skydance movie company, is run by Amy Henning, who is best known for her work on the Uncharted franchise. Its Marvel game was announced all the way back in 2021, while a Star Wars title was announced in 2022. There are very few details available about the Star Wars game, but if the trailer for 1943 is any indication, it’s going to be a memorable one.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra releases in 2025.