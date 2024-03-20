Category:
News
Video Games

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Trailer Puts Captain America at Odds With Black Panther

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Mar 20, 2024 01:26 pm
Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra art with Captain America, Black Panther, and others.

A long-gestating Marvel game finally has a trailer, and it features two iconic characters facing off. Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra trailer puts Captain America at odds with Black Panther.

Recommended Videos

During Epic Games’ State of Unreal, the first look at 1943, which is being built using Unreal Engine, was showcased. It features Captain America facing off against an early-days Hydra, only to run into a roadblock when he comes face to face with Azzuri, the WWII-era Black Panther. You can check out the trailer below:

The 1943 trailer shows how Hydra’s influence is growing in Europe and the parties that are preparing to stop its plans. However, like any good superhero project, the heroes can’t get along at first and must figure out how to put aside their differences to beat the bad guys and win the day.

Marvel has released a description for the game (via The Verge) that provides some insight into the gameplay. “As the game’s narrative unfolds, players will assume the role of four central characters: a young Steve Rogers, AKA Captain America; Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather and the WWII-era Black Panther; Gabriel Jones, a US soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris,” it reads.

Related: The Best Suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Ranked

Skydance New Media, the video game leg of the Skydance movie company, is run by Amy Henning, who is best known for her work on the Uncharted franchise. Its Marvel game was announced all the way back in 2021, while a Star Wars title was announced in 2022. There are very few details available about the Star Wars game, but if the trailer for 1943 is any indication, it’s going to be a memorable one.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra releases in 2025.

Post Tag:
Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra
related content
Read Article First Alien: Romulus Trailer Returns the Franchise to Its Horror Roots
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
News
News
First Alien: Romulus Trailer Returns the Franchise to Its Horror Roots
Matthew Razak Matthew Razak Mar 20, 2024
Read Article Dragon Ball: Sparking ZERO Trailer Pits Strength Against Speed
Kefla in Dragon Ball: Sparking ZERO.
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Dragon Ball: Sparking ZERO Trailer Pits Strength Against Speed
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Mar 20, 2024
Read Article Dragon Ball Super’s English Team Shares Tribute to Akira Toriyama
Akira Toriyama Made Americans Anime Fans
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
News
News
Dragon Ball Super’s English Team Shares Tribute to Akira Toriyama
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Mar 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article First Alien: Romulus Trailer Returns the Franchise to Its Horror Roots
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
News
News
First Alien: Romulus Trailer Returns the Franchise to Its Horror Roots
Matthew Razak Matthew Razak Mar 20, 2024
Read Article Dragon Ball: Sparking ZERO Trailer Pits Strength Against Speed
Kefla in Dragon Ball: Sparking ZERO.
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Dragon Ball: Sparking ZERO Trailer Pits Strength Against Speed
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Mar 20, 2024
Read Article Dragon Ball Super’s English Team Shares Tribute to Akira Toriyama
Akira Toriyama Made Americans Anime Fans
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
News
News
Dragon Ball Super’s English Team Shares Tribute to Akira Toriyama
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Mar 20, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67