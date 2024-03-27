Marvel Rivals Trailer Reveals First Look at Overwatch-Style PvP Game

A new opportunity to join up with friends in PvP gameplay is just around the corner, with the announcement of Marvel Rivals, which will come to closed alpha this year. The game’s reveal trailer offers an early look – and players are hyped.

Marvel Rivals takes on Overwatch-reminiscent PvP combat, suiting players up as favorite characters from the Marvel universe. Split into teams, players will challenge each other in 6v6 matches with a range of attacks and team-up moves, with combat taking place in colorful maps boosted with terrain.

Marvel Rivals Is Coming To Closed Alpha

Despite the fresh announcement, Marvel Rivals is already well underway, with a closed alpha coming in May 2024. In this closed alpha, players will have the chance to try out combat as Iron Man, Loki, Goot, Rocket Raccoon, Spider-Man, and many more. Each character has a unique combat style, offering gamers the chance to master a particular hero or villain for specialized strategies.

One of the most notable elements of the trailer is the “Team Up” mechanic, which allows two characters to work together for a short period of time while delivering specialized moves. This can be seen with Rocket and Groot, with Rocket climbing up onto Groot’s shoulder. It isn’t known if this is locked to specific character combinations, or if all characters will have the chance to work together in these team-up combinations. Seeing Iron Man and The Incredible Hulk partner up would be incredible for fans of Bruce and Tony.

Additionally, all characters have catchphrases and special abilities that highlight the combat strategies viewers know from both the Cinematic Universe and the comics. This is great news for hardcore Marvel fans who want to immerse in the character, not just play them as a skin.

At this time, Marvel Rivals is confirmed for PC via Epic Games Store and Steam. It isn’t known when the game will be released in full, and currently, there is no information on sign-ups for the closed alpha test. Players will need to stay tuned on the game’s social media accounts for updates that may be released over the coming month.

