Marvel Studios Has Considered Bringing Back Dead Avengers, Like Iron Man

Marvel Studios has given serious thought to bringing back Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow and the other dead and/or gone Avengers. But, sadly, this doesn’t mean we’re getting a live-action Marvel Zombies movie.

Instead, it’s more that Marvel Studios is worried about the standing and the earning potential of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, if Variety’s sources are to be believed. According to the outlet, “.. there have been talks to bring back the original gang for an ‘Avengers’ movie.”

Despite those talks, Marvel Studios is apparently not yet committed to the idea of bringing those actors back, not least of all because of the expense. Robert Downey Jr.’s contracts have been notoriously expensive, and he was reportedly paid $25 million upfront for Iron Man 3.

Still, there are various ways of bringing the original Avengers back. There’s the MCU Multiverse, for a start and there were rumours that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was going to feature Tony Stark, played by Tom Cruise. No, I’m not making that up though clearly it never happened.

Marvel/Disney could also give us a movie set between the existing Avengers movies, though the biggest problem isn’t fitting a new movie into continuity, it’s paying Robert Downey Jr. and company enough that they’ll come back.

The next film to release in the MCU will be The Marvels, which is slated for release on Nov. 10.