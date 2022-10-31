Marvel, 2K, and Firaxis Games have released the first of five animated prequel shorts for the upcoming Marvel’s Midnight Suns. It’s rare to see game releases get quality bonus content before they are even out, but this first eight-minute video is a welcome exception. Each episode tells the backstory for the game, including how antagonist Lilith became the Mother of Demons and how Blade, Magik, Ghost Rider, and more formed this version of the Midnight Suns.

Episode 1, “Salem Sisters,” turns back the clock to the late 1600s for an origin story. If Lilith’s story doesn’t suck you in quite yet, the animation will. You only need to watch the first minute to catch its slick animated intro. These Marvel’s Midnight Suns prequel shorts are basically the superhero animated series you never knew you wanted, and you can watch the first episode below.

Developed by the XCOM team at Firaxis, Marvel’s Midnight Suns brings together an all-star squad of superheroes to battle supernatural forces. Instead of giving fans direct control of characters like Wolverine and Spider-Man, this tactical experience has players use a custom character and engage in a card-based battle system. Marvel’s Midnight Suns launches December 2 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions will arrive at a later date.