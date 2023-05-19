Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack 1 DLC Characters Seem to Leak

Yesterday, Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios took the lid off of Mortal Kombat 1 with a cinematic announcement trailer and some first gameplay details. And thanks to information that was temporarily available at Amazon Italy (via Reddit), the characters included in future “Kombat Pack 1” DLC were apparently leaked for Mortal Kombat 1.

We haven’t actually seen the game’s new combat system in action yet, but it will make use of an assist system involving “Kameo Fighters” who contribute to your main selected character’s battle strategy. Actually playable characters and Kameo Fighters appear to be two different classifications, and per the Amazon Italy leak, here are both sets that will apparently arrive in Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack 1:

Kombat Pack 1 Playable Characters

Quan Chi

Omni Man

Ermac

Peacemaker

Takeda

Homelander

Kombat Pack 1 Kameo Fighters

Tremor

Johnny Cage

Khameleon

Mavado

Ferra

Yesterday, official PR for the game had made explicit mention of “Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, and many others.” So, several of the above characters are being mentioned for the first time. The fact that Johnny Cage is Kameo Fighter DLC reinforces the notion that playable characters and Kameo Fighters are totally different, because it would be shocking if Johnny Cage isn’t one of the default playable characters when Mortal Kombat 1 launches.

Also, the presence of DC Comics character Peacemaker and The Boys character Homelander lines up with earlier reporting that they were both being considered as DLC characters for the game. In any case, it surely won’t be too long before NetherRealm reveals more details, as the game is launching this September and already available for preorder in three editions. You’ll be able to play it on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC, and… somehow on Nintendo Switch.

If you could use a refresher on the series canon up to this point, check out our summary of the Mortal Kombat story so far.