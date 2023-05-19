NewsVideo Games

Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack 1 DLC Characters Seem to Leak

Here come Peacemaker and Homelander, apparently.
By
0
Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack 1 DLC Playable Characters and Kameo Fighters Leak Quan Chi Omni Man Ermac Peacemaker Takeda Homelander Tremor Johnny Cage Khameleon Mavado Ferra

Yesterday, Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios took the lid off of Mortal Kombat 1 with a cinematic announcement trailer and some first gameplay details. And thanks to information that was temporarily available at Amazon Italy (via Reddit), the characters included in future “Kombat Pack 1” DLC were apparently leaked for Mortal Kombat 1.

Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack 1 DLC Playable Characters and Kameo Fighters Leak

We haven’t actually seen the game’s new combat system in action yet, but it will make use of an assist system involving “Kameo Fighters” who contribute to your main selected character’s battle strategy. Actually playable characters and Kameo Fighters appear to be two different classifications, and per the Amazon Italy leak, here are both sets that will apparently arrive in Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack 1:

Kombat Pack 1 Playable Characters

  • Quan Chi
  • Omni Man
  • Ermac
  • Peacemaker
  • Takeda
  • Homelander

Kombat Pack 1 Kameo Fighters

  • Tremor
  • Johnny Cage
  • Khameleon
  • Mavado
  • Ferra

Yesterday, official PR for the game had made explicit mention of “Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, and many others.” So, several of the above characters are being mentioned for the first time. The fact that Johnny Cage is Kameo Fighter DLC reinforces the notion that playable characters and Kameo Fighters are totally different, because it would be shocking if Johnny Cage isn’t one of the default playable characters when Mortal Kombat 1 launches.

Also, the presence of DC Comics character Peacemaker and The Boys character Homelander lines up with earlier reporting that they were both being considered as DLC characters for the game. In any case, it surely won’t be too long before NetherRealm reveals more details, as the game is launching this September and already available for preorder in three editions. You’ll be able to play it on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC, and… somehow on Nintendo Switch.

If you could use a refresher on the series canon up to this point, check out our summary of the Mortal Kombat story so far.

About the author

John Friscia
Managing Editor at The Escapist. I have been writing about video games since 2018 and editing writing on IT, project management, and video games for around a decade. I have an English degree, but Google was a more valuable learning resource. I taught English in South Korea for a year in 2018, and it was exponentially more fun than living in Pennsylvania. My major passions in life are SNES, Japanese RPGs, Berserk, and K-pop. I'm currently developing the game Boss Saga with my brother, which is guaranteed to change your life and you should buy it.
More Stories by John Friscia