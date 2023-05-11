Mortal Kombat 1 Reboot Reportedly to Be Revealed Soon

The Mortal Kombat rumor mill is in full swing. Before today, it was assumed the next entry in the series, Mortal Kombat 12, would release later this year. Now, it seems the next game will be a franchise reboot named Mortal Kombat 1, to be revealed imminently.

The news has come about from Twitter user and leaker billbil-kun with corroboration from Windows Central. However, it all started with series co-creator Ed Boon tweeting the following video:

Does anyone know what time it is? #MortalKombatpic.twitter.com/pXY2wlidde — Ed Boon (@noobde) May 10, 2023

As you can see, the clock in the video stops at 11 and then skips to 1. Mysterious!

Next, user billbil-kun shared this:

EXCLUSIVE

🚨UPCOMING RELEASE🚨 Next Mortal Kombat game from NetherRealm Studios / WB Games will be called: 🔥 Mortal Kombat 1 🔥 🎮PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch

💲Standard: 69.99$ (PS5, XB) / 59.99$ (SW)

💲Premium: 109.99$

💲Kollector's: 249.99$ (PS5, XB) pic.twitter.com/c5BCDg1Lec — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) May 11, 2023

It looks like the Mortal Kombat 1 reboot will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and Nintendo Switch. There will also reportedly be Standard, Premium, and Kollector’s Editions of the game.

Windows Central’s sources corroborate this information with some additional details. The title is targeting a September 2023 release. Rumor has it The Suicide Squad‘s Peacemaker and The Boys‘ Homelander could potentially be guest fighters. An official reveal is expected within the next couple weeks.

A reboot of the series makes sense if you played through Mortal Kombat 11. There was a time reset at the end of that title, so going back to 1 is fair game. It’s funny, though, because Mortal Kombat 9 was a soft reboot of the franchise already. I guess you have to reset time every couple of years to keep things fresh!