Mortal Kombat 12 is officially on the way, and developer NetherRealm Studios is expecting to launch it this year, as shared today during a Warner Bros. Discovery earnings call. The confirmation came directly from Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. He made things very clear: Mortal Kombat 12 will release in 2023.

“And there’s lots more to come, including the highly anticipated Mortal Kombat 12 and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, games also set for release this year with ambitious launch projections,” Zaslav said during the call.

This is the first time we’re hearing official word on a twelfth entry in gaming’s goriest fighting franchise. That makes the promise of a release that much more surprising, but even if Zaslav’s 2023 mention was just a slip of the tongue, it’s nice to know that Mortal Kombat 12 is on track to launch this year. A major release is to be expected from NetherRealm, as its last big-budget game, Mortal Kombat 11, launched all the way back in 2019. It has seen plentiful post-launch content drops since then, but in 2023, it’s still long past time for the studio’s next game.

If Mortal Kombat 12 is in fact on track to launch this year, we’ll likely hear more about it soon. Of course, E3 2023 is on track to bring tons of gaming news this June, so hopefully, we’ll learn something about Warner Bros. and NetherRealm’s plans between now and then.