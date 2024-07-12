All Real Housewives Of Orange County Season 18 Cast Confirmed

The longest-running Real Housewives series is back for its 18th season. After a tumultuous Season 17, The Real Housewives of Orange County promises a lighter (but still very juicy) summer. Here’s all the confirmed cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18.

Who’s the Cast of Season 18 of the Real Housewives of Orange County?



The seven official ladies cast for Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County are Tamra Judge, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Heather Dubrow, Jennifer Pedranti, Shannon Storms Beador, and new to the circle, Katie Ginella.

Alexis Bellino will be returning as a friend, along with Orange County OG Vicki Gunvalson. As a cool little crossover, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Teddi Mellencamp and Sutton Stracke will also make special appearances.

Shannon’s daughters will make brief appearances as their mom discusses her unfortunate DUI situation; addressing the topic will play a big role in Shannon’s confrontations with Tamra. Alexis Bellino’s relationship with Beador’s ex, John Janssen, will also be a main topic of discussion. Emily’s journey to a more healthy lifestyle after her weight loss will be featured as well. Per usual, Andy Cohen will be the show’s executive producer and reunion host.

A couple of sneak peeks and previews were recently revealed. It looks like the Orange County Housewives take their drama to Big Bear, Sonoma, and Palm Springs for local getaways. As for international travel plans, the cast will be taking their tea to… London!

Who Is the New Housewife in Orange County?



As a friend of Gina’s, Katie Ginella is this season’s newbie. We’ll see her try to navigate the inner dynamics of the OC group as she manages to fit in effortlessly. Katie is a former golf reporter and is originally from South Korea. According to Deadline, a family based in Georgia adopted her at a young age. Katie’s storylines will revolve around researching her heritage and biological roots. She’s a mom of four and is currently looking to expand her cocktail line.

And that’s all the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18.

Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres today, July 11, at 9 p.m. EST or 8 p.m. CT on Bravo. Episodes will be available for streaming on Peacock the following day.

