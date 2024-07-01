How Old Is Margaret From Real Housewives of New Jersey? Answered

Margaret Josephs may not have been around at the beginning of Real Housewives of New Jersey, but it doesn’t look like she’s leaving any time soon. But just how old is Margaret from Real Housewives of New Jersey? Here’s the answer.

Margaret From Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Age, Explained

Margaret from Real Housewives of New Jersey is 57 years old, and she’s been on the show since 2017. She was born in New Jersey, and while she was raised in New York, she moved back to NJ, hence her presence on the show.

While her presence on the show has absolutely raised her profile, her career doesn’t hinge on her celebrity status. She’s a fashion designer who found her footing designing dresses, though she went on to found a lifestyle brand known as the Macbeth Collection.

On Real Housewives of New Jersey, Margaret has become known for being forthright, and it mostly seems to go down well, though it does have me wondering just what Bravo left on the cutting room floor. That said, her relationship with fellow cast member and friend Jackie Goldschneider has been going through a rough patch in Season 14.

Speaking to Bravo, Margaret discussed the rift. “She informed me, which I didn’t realize, that we’re not as close as I thought we were. So I think I took offense to that, and it went a little south,” she said. Margaret was particularly disappointed that Jackie didn’t call her on the anniversary of her ex-husband Jan Joseph’s death. Will that friendship sour entirely? You’ll have to wait till Season 15 to find out, assuming Bravo gives it one.

So, Margaret from Real Housewives of New Jersey is 57.

Real Houswives of New Jersey is available on Bravo.

