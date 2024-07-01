What Happened to Eric From Vanderpump Villa? Explained

Vanderpump Villa, a spinoff of a spinoff of Real Housewives, concluded its first season, wrapping up with a reunion episode. But one cast member, Eric Funderwhite, was absent. So, what happened to Eric from Vanderpump Villa? Here’s an explanation.

Why Eric Wasn’t at the Vanderpump Villa Reunion

Eric Funderwhite was not in the Vanderpump Villa reunion due to allegations of abuse from an ex-girlfriend. He was one of the cast members employed to manage the French Villa where the season was filmed. This being reality TV, it’s debatable whether his role actually existed off-screen, but he figured heavily into the first season of the show.

In April 2024, The US Sun reported that Eric had allegedly assaulted an ex-girlfriend, leading to her taking out a restraining order on him. The couple were together from 2017 to 2022, but in court documents she filed, she claims he assaulted her on several occasions.

According to the US Sun’s report, the ex-girlfriend’s sister said that Eric “…acts like a child brat who believes he deserves everything and does not know how to thank [anyone]. Believes that we are all his puppets.”

Eric has not commented and is still posting pictures from Vanderpump Villa on his Instagram. However, he was not featured on the reunion show due to the allegations. Lisa Vanderpump gave a statement to other cast members (via US Magazine) about the situation. You can read it below:

“Long after leaving the Château, we learned along with the rest of the world about an allegation from Eric’s past. While that allegation was dismissed in short order and no further action taken, we thought it best that Eric not be here today.”

With that in mind it seems likely that, if Vanderpump Villa gets a second season, Eric won’t be there. In any cast, the answer to what happened to Eric from Vanderpump Villa is that he was left out of the reunion due to abuse allegations.

Vanderpump Villa is streaming now on Hulu.

