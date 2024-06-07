How Old Is Ally From Vanderpump Rules? Answered

Ally Lewber joined the cast of Bravo’s popular reality show Vanderpump Rules in Season 10 and, in a mere two seasons, has already become one of its biggest stars. Ally’s unique personality and maturity come across as being far beyond her years, but how old is she?

How Old Is Ally Lewber From Vanderpump Rules?

As of January 13, 2024, Ally is 28 years old. While the majority of the Vanderpump Rules cast is in their 30s, Rachel Leviss is 29, meaning she and Ally are the only two castmates who are still in their 20s.

Although Ally is the youngest person on the show, her maturity and lack of drama make her one of the most likable (and refreshing) cast members. She has proven to be authentic and levelheaded, and her inherent calmness has both endured her to fans and allowed her to play peacemaker when things get heated between her castmates.

Ally’s Relationship With James

Ally was introduced on Vanderpump Rules as the girlfriend of James Kennedy in the show’s 10th season. Her early appearances were somewhat controversial, with James breaking off an engagement with Rachel only six weeks prior.

Regardless, the couple has been together since the beginning of 2022. In fact, James bought a home in Burbank, California in June 2023, and he and Ally have been living together ever since.

Why Is Ally so Popular?

Ally’s popularity with fans of Vanderpump Rules likely stems from how uniquely different she is from the other cast members. She is an astrologer who believes in empowering people through self-love and acceptance, and her relationship with James has likely helped him move past some of the more questionable behavior he exhibited in previous seasons.

Ally is also a singer, recently releasing her first single, “Girl’s Girl,” with James (who happens to be a DJ) producing the track. The icing on the cake is that she really likes cats. You just can’t go wrong with cats.

Vanderpump Rules Seasons 1-11 originally aired on Bravo, and is now streaming on various platforms.

