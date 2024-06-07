Vanderpump Rules Cast Photo showing three cast members in a heated conversation
Category:
Will There Be Vanderpump Rules Season 12? Answered

Will Vanderpump Rules return to Bravo any time soon?
Amanda Kay Oaks
Published: Jun 7, 2024 12:30 am

After the dramatic end to Vanderpump Rules Season 11 and the tension in the Season 11 reunion show, fans are wondering what’s next for the cast. Will we see a Season 12 of Vanderpump Rules, and if so, when?

Why The Future of Vanderpump Rules Is Being Called Into Question

The Season 11 reunion shed light on the tense relationships between many cast members, as producers surprised the cast with never-before-seen footage from the season finale.

Many fans have noticed that the Season 11 finale felt in many ways like a series finale episode, full of reflection and tying up of loose ends. This season came after the show garnered massive attention with the Scandoval debacle, where a longstanding cast member was outed as cheating on his then-girlfriend.

Season 11 attempted to craft a redemption arc for Tom Sandoval, something ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix did not appreciate. This attempt at redeeming the cheater is part of what led to her dramatic and sudden exit during the Season 11 Reunion. Between her shocking walkout and the general vibes as the reunion came to a close, fans are asking if we’ll see Season 12 at all.

Will There Be a Season 12 of Vanderpump Rules?

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules
Image via Bravo

As of now, the future of the show remains unclear. Bravo Network spokesperson Andy Cohen has shared that the show is taking a pause from filming. In the past, new seasons have begun filming somewhere around early July, which means this would be a break from the usual production schedule. In interviews, the production team has shared that this pause is so they can think about what’s next for the show and cast.

This, combined with the fact that there has not yet been an official renewal for Season 12 of Vanderpump Rules, calls the show’s continuation into question. However, we also don’t have any official news about Vanderpump Rules being canceled, so there’s still a chance we’ll see a new season. Many fans are eager to see what’s next, but first, we’re waiting on Season 12 renewal news to know whether there’ll be a next at all.

Post Tag:
vanderpump rules
