Is Teresa Leaving The Real Housewives? Explained

Teresa Giudice has been on The Real Housewives of New Jersey from the very beginning. But you may have heard that she’s not sticking around. So, is Teresa really leaving Real Housewives? Or can we expect to see her in the next season?

Is Teresa Leaving The Real Housewives After Fourteen Seasons?

Teresa is not leaving The Real Housewives of New Jersey. In an interview with People, Teresa emphasized that she’s not leaving the show. “I started this. I’m not walking away until Bravo wants me to walk away.”

Teresa has been with The Real Housewives of New Jersey since the very beginning and has remained with the show for fourteen years. Plus, while she’s been on plenty of other shows, her status as a reality TV celebrity still hinges heavily on her continued appearance.

So why do people think she’s leaving? A lot has to do with her ‘feud’ with Melissa Gorga, which came to a head in the Season 13 reunion. This led to a delay in filming Season 14, and, as reported by Deadline, Bravo has dropped the reunion show from Season 14.

Franchise presenter and producer Andy Cohen (who might be leaving himself) has also chipped in, saying he felt that Teresa was considering an exit. Teresa herself took him to task over that, reiterating that she wasn’t going to leave any time soon.

Does that mean Teresa is with the show for good? Not necessarily. Bravo could still fire her, particularly if they think her presence on the show is negatively affecting its dynamics. Some fans have criticized her, accusing her on social media of “reaching to start drama”. And while Teresa will have some sort of contract with Bravo, you can bet that’s not a lifetime contract.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is available to watch now.

