How Old Is Andy Cohen? Answered

Andy Cohen has been the face of Real Housewives and a Bravo fixture for many years. He’s even had his own talk show on Bravo, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. But just how old is Andy Cohen? Here’s the answer.

How Old Bravo Host Andy Cohen Is

Andy Cohen is 56 years old, born on June 2, 1968. He’s spent 20 of those years working for Bravo, which is quite a career. I doubt he’ll want to spend another 20 years there, but despite rumors that he’s leaving Bravo, he’s not revealed any plans to depart from the network.

“I’ll hang it up when they kick me out. They can push me out,” Cohen jokingly told E Online. It also seems unlikely Bravo would want to get rid of him since he’s such a well-known face and so heavily associated with the network.

That said, Cohen is named in a current lawsuit against Bravo, filed by an ex-Real Housewives cast member. So, while it seems extremely unlikely, if Cohen is found to be seriously at fault, there’s the possibility that Bravo may give him the boot. But given that Bravo is also named in the suit, that wouldn’t be the end of their problems.

Andy Cohen’s Love Life, Explained

Cohen is openly gay, which is why he turned down Miss Universe when it was hosted in Russia. He’s not married, but he does have two children, Ben, 5, and Lucy, 2. In other words, they’re not old enough to be into Real Housewives, but it’ll be interesting to learn what they make of the many shows their father has produced and presented.

So, the answer to just how old is Andy Cohen is that he is 56 years old.

