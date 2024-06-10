Southern Charm, which follows the lives of South Carolina socialites, has kept Bravo viewers entertained for nine seasons. But will there be a Southern Charm Season 10? Here’s the answer.

Will There Be Southern Charm Season 10? Answered

Yes, there will be a Southern Charm Season 10. Bravo has confirmed that it has renewed Southern Charm for a tenth season.

As with previous seasons, Southern Charm Season 10 will head to Charleston, South Carolina, to catch up with the city’s singles and socialites. Well, we’ll be catching up with some of them, because if previous seasons are any indication some of the show’s stars will step away, while others will be added to the show.

So, if fan podcast Best of Bravo is correct, Olivia Flowers won’t be appearing in Season 10, nor will Rod Ravazi. That may mean Bravo is adding in at least a couple of new cast members. It’s not like Love Island, where you need a specific number of contestants, or Below Deck, where certain roles have to be filled. But Bravo will want to mix things up and ensure there are enough diverse storylines to keep the show’s viewers engaged.

Image via Bravo

Spin-off Southern Hospitality has also been renewed for a third season, featuring Leva Bonaparte who, according to rumors, may not turn up in Season 10 of Southern Charm. But, unless Bravo has seriously switched things up, you’ll be able to catch up on life at her restaurants.

Southern Charm Season 9 wasn’t short on shocks, with relationship issues and jealousy figuring into the mix, and maybe a little too much drinking. But the show wouldn’t be half as much fun without its definitely-not-staged drama. You can expect similar from Season 10, though Bravo has yet to reveal just when this new season will air.

So, the answer to will there be a Southern Charm Season 10 is yes, there will be, but the release date remains a mystery.

Southern Charm is streaming on Peacock.

