Southern Charm Season 10 is officially happening, but when is it likely to arrive on Bravo? Here’s what we know about Southern Charm Season 10’s release window, cast, and more.

Southern Charm Season 10 Release Window, Cast, and More

Southern Charm‘s mixture of drama, friendship, and larger-than-life cast members has sustained it for nine seasons, and now it’s getting a tenth. But who is likely to be in it, and when will Season 10 take viewers back to Charleston?

Release Window

So far, Southern Charm Season 10 does not have a confirmed release date. Bravo announced in May that the show was coming back, but don’t expect to see it this year. Season 9 concluded early in 2024, and given the likely filming window, I’d expect it to drop in early 2025.

Unlike some reality TV shows, Souther Charm is not filmed live, so Bravo will likely be filming it shortly, then editing it and releasing it next year. That’ll give the network plenty of time to hype the show-up, as it has done with previous seasons.

Cast

You can expect Bravo to share the season’s confirmed cast as Season 10 gets closer to release. However, based on previous seasons, we’d expect to see the return of Craig Conover and Shep Rose, at the very least. They’re arguably the show’s stars, and you can bet Bravo wants to hold onto them.

As for the rest of the cast, Southern Charm‘s other stars have drifted in and out. A lot of Season 9’s drama revolved around Olivia Flowers and Taylor Ann Green (with assistance from Austen Kroll), so you might think they’d both be back. But, according to rumors, Flowers won’t be returning to Season 10.

This isn’t from Bravo but via the entirely unofficial Best of Bravo podcast. “Olivia did not get asked back to Southern Charm for next season,” Best of Bravo’s Instagram reports. They go on to say that Rod Razavi is out as well and that Leva Bonaparte might also be absent from Season 10.

However, Bonaparte also appears on Southern Hospitality, which Bravo has renewed for Season 3. so it’s likely she’ll be back for that. That show takes place at her restaurants, so I’d expect her to have some presence on the show.

Story

Southern Charm may not be scripted, but there are definitely threads that can be picked up on. Before the official announcement of Season 10, Craig Conover teased where he thought the show could go (via US Magazine). He believes that, at the very least, viewers will see more conversations about Shep Rose’s drinking.

So, that’s everything to know about Southern Charm Season 10’s release window, cast, and more.

Southern Charm is streaming on Peacock.

