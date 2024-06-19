Andy Cohen Lawsuit Explained

Andy Cohen is the producer and host of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise, as well as the host of the network’s talk show. But he’s currently facing some legal trouble and, alongside Bravo, is the subject of a lawsuit. To bring you up to speed, here’s the lawsuit against Andy Cohen explained.

Recommended Videos

Here’s Who’s Bringing a Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen and Why

Andy Cohen is being sued by Leah McSweeney, a former member of The Real Housewives of New York City cast, who is also suing Bravo and Real Housewives production company Shed Media.

McSweeney, who featured in RHONY Seasons 12 and 13, brought her suit in February, and you can read the whole filing here. She’s claiming that she experienced hostile work conditions and was encouraged to drink, despite it being known that she had an alcohol disorder.

The suit claims that Cohen, Bravo et-al “..demoralized, demeaned, harassed and retaliated against Ms. McSweeney because she is a woman with disabilities, such as alcohol use disorder and various mental health disorders, all in the name of selling drama.”

In other words, she’s claiming she was encouraged to get drunk because it’d make for good TV. McSweeney and her lawyers are arguing that Cohen’s role as a producer makes him just as liable as the other defendants.

The suit claims he “..decides whether to cast each Housewife, when to terminate each Housewife, directly supervises each Housewife, and controls each and every episode and scene filmed for each and every Real Housewives installment.” McSweeney and her team will, however, have to prove he’s that heavily involved.

There’s also allegations of intimidation and “psychological warfare”. Perhaps the grimmest allegation is that the defendants “…intimidated and prevented her from visiting her dying grandmother by implicitly threatening to terminate her employment and cut her pay if she left the filming location.”

How Has Cohen Responded to the Lawsuit?

As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, Cohen’s lawyers are claiming that the allegations are threadbare and are currently trying to get the suit dismissed. Cohen himself touched on the subject in a recent Hollywood Reporter interview, stating:

“So sure, there are people who drink. There are many people who never drink. We don’t force anyone to do anything. But no one is secretly hiding liquor bottles on set.” He’s unable to say more due to this being an ongoing legal case.

However, while it’s the only case where Cohen himself is specifically named, network Bravo is also the subject of another lawsuit. (via TVShowsAce). Another Real Housewife, Caroline Manzo, is suing the network over allegations of sexual assault from another The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Morocco cast member. You can expect both this and Cohen’s lawsuit to drag on for some time.

And that’s the lawsuit against Andy Cohen explained. If you’re looking for more, check out our explainer on if Teresa is leaving The Real Housewives.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy