The Fable Episode 15 Release Date Confirmed

The anime series The Fable has proven to be a hit with fans since it premiered this past April. Sometimes described as John Wick in anime form, it’s is an action-packed thrill ride that shows no sign of slowing. So, when does episode 15 of The Fable come out?

When Does The Fable Season 1 Episode 15 Come Out?

The first episode of The Fable premiered worldwide on Disney+ and in America on Hulu on April 7th. 2024, with subsequent episodes releasing Sundays. According to this schedule, Episode 15 of Season 1 will be available to stream on July 14th. It has also been confirmed that The Fable season 1 will contain 25 episodes, meaning that it will continue throughout the summer, concluding on September 22nd.

For those who want a sneak peak on how season 1 might end, the manga series has also served as the source material for two live action movies now available on Netflix, The Fable and The Fable: The Killer Who Doesn’t Kill. The first film earned an average 62% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while the second film is currently unrated. However, the manga itself, written and illustrated by Katsuhisa Minami, has proven to be wildly popular, currently boasting over 25 million copies in circulation.

What is The Fable About?

The Fable follows the story of a legendary Japanese hitman, who has established a reputation as one of the most feared men in his country. This is largely due to his innate skill as a killer, as he boasts a perfect professional record and averages a mere six seconds per kill, particularly with his weapon of choice, a specialized Nighthawk pistol.

The world of the eccentric killer is turned upside down when The Fable is given a new assignment by his boss. He is ordered to stand down from engaging in any kind of violent activity and live as a normal citizen for a year alongside his handler, who pretends to be his sister.

Given the name Akira Soto, this proves to be The Fable’s most challenging assignment yet, as the quirky assassin is sent to infiltrate the Yakuza, who all carry guns and have no restrictions placed on their oftentimes violent behavior. This leads to a number of situations that are as intense as they are funny, making The Fable a satisfying mixture of comedy, action, and thrills that fires on all cylinders.

The Fable Season 1 Episode 15 will be available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu July 14th, with new episodes coming out on Sundays.

