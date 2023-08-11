Moving Out 2 – Review in 3 Minutes

Moving Out 2 is a physics-based moving simulator developed by both SMG Studio and Devm Games and published by Team17. In this sequel, players embark on a journey akin to the original game, assuming the role of a new recruit aspiring to become a skilled Furniture Arrangement & Relocation Technician also known as a FART. After successfully completing the training, which also doubles as a tutorial, you and your team are all set to serve the town of Packmore, but unexpected challenges arise when the gnomes enter the picture.

The gameplay remains delightfully simple, yet chaotic, resulting in an immensely entertaining experience. The goal is simply to move objects from point A to B in the fastest and most efficient way, but it’s easier said than done. Heavier items require two people, some levels will slow you down with obstacles, and my goodness, if you aren’t adjusting your gameplan on the fly, you’re wasting valuable time. Everything flows seamlessly and even accidental interactions with surrounding items contribute to the enjoyment. Embracing human error adds to the fun, and the game truly shines in its local or online multiplayer mode, accommodating up to four players, ensuring a continuous stream of laughter and madness. While I have personally only explored the solo and local co-op gameplay, I eagerly anticipate the same absolute fun and chaos in the online multiplayer aspect.

Seeing that the story is so light and in an effort to avoid spoilers, I won’t talk too much about the Gnomes. However, I loved the addition of them and appreciate how they impacted the plot and locations that you visit. Some of these levels are super zany while others will require strong communication skills and even stronger coordination. Notably, Snackmore boasts particularly challenging levels that left me pondering over strategic approaches, and conquering them brought a profound sense of accomplishment and satisfaction.

The level design is a step up from the original and gets my highest of praises due to cleverly chaotic design. A prime illustration of this ingenuity can be found in the level called “Hibernation Hostel,” where players navigate a vast area with multiple doors. Though seemingly straightforward, the catch lies in each door’s unique opening direction, demanding players to memorize and react swiftly. This implementation adds an exhilarating layer of stress and urgency to the gameplay, elevating the overall experience to new heights. The game’s ability to provide such engaging challenges is commendable and adds to the overall enjoyment of the experience.

My main annoyance is the FART level limitations. Essentially, if players haven’t attained a particular level, that requires them to revisit previous levels and accomplish specific objectives to advance. While this approach aims to enhance replayability, it can be disheartening when exciting moments come to an abrupt stop. Though I understand having the wall increases replayability, it’s still disappointing when fun moments have to come to a screeching halt.

That minor annoyance aside, Moving Out 2 offers a zany and lighthearted plot that effectively directs the spotlight towards the gameplay. While that gameplay may not introduce groundbreaking innovations, it remains incredibly smooth and ensures a highly enjoyable experience.

Plain and simple – If you loved the original Moving Out, picking up Moving Out 2 is an absolute no brainer.

Moving Out 2 launches on August 15th on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PS5 for $29.99.

If you’re interested in other new games, check out the rest of our Reviews in 3 Minutes.