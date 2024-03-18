MrBeast Says $5 Million Amazon Show Isn’t A Big Deal, Plans To Keep It “Stupid & Silly”

MrBeast announced this morning that his Amazon Prime Video competition show would feature over 1,000 contestants and offer a $5,000,000 prize, but he plans to keep the content similar to what you can find on his YouTube channel, with cameos from fellow creators and silly antics from his crew members.

MrBeast TV Show Will Be Similar To His YouTube Content

Big news gamers I’m going to be filming the largest game show in history and releasing it on Prime Video! Over 1,000 contestants, $5,000,000 prize, and many other world records.. I’ll reveal more later this year but let’s just say, it’s gonna be an insane show 😀 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) March 18, 2024

In addition to MrBeast’s announcement on X (Twitter), Jimmy sat down with Colin and Samir for another insightful look into what the most subscribed YouTube creator is getting into next. During the hour-and-a-half interview, MrBeast dives into every aspect of the show, from how he plans to craft characters to how it will compare to the game shows on his channel (namely, Squid Game).

But perhaps the most interesting topic of discussion was how the show will compare to the content his fans are used to. Several YouTube stars have gone on to silver screen, only for their content to differ greatly (or feel more corporate) than what their auidence was accustomed to. A Little Late With Lilly Singh, Liza On Demand, and Fred: The Show, to name a few. Each having differing levels of success.

“My hope for the show is that it still feels very YouTube,” Colin Rosenblum stated. He then referenced MrBeast’s recent upload where he spent seven days in an abandoned city. “There’s a clip where you’re flying a drone and you land it next to a cat. Mark Rober is there. My hope is that it’s this really massive show at this crazy scale, but we still have cameos from creators.”

MrBeast didn’t hesitate to affirm Colin, confirming that the show will feel ‘YouTube’ and that he plans for other creators to join him on this journey. “The thing is, me and the boys are naturally a little stupid and silly, so on set we are going to be doing dumb things the whole time,” MrBeast said. Since there is always a camera recording the cast and crew, these natural comedic moments will bleed into the show, just as they do in Jimmy’s videos.

While Jimmy’s partnership with Amazon is arguably the biggest deal a YouTuber has ever been a part of, MrBeast doesn’t think its a make or break moment for his career.

“It feels like a bigger deal to other people than me,” MrBeast responded to a comment from Samir Chaudry. “A lot of creator saw YouTube as a launch pad to [television/movies]. Whereas for me, if I never did a streaming show it’d be business as usual. I just want to be the biggest YouTuber in the world. I literally make mini-movies every two weeks.”

Colin revealed that he and Samir were surprised when they arrived at the MrBeast HQ and there wasn’t a buzz around the Amazon show. “Everyone here is focused on today, tomorrow, the day after,” Colin remakred.

MrBeast turned to the camera, “If an Amazon employee is watching, don’t you worry. I am all in. I’m gonna make this the greatest show you’ve ever had. I’m putting every ounce of brainpower we have into it, and it will be phenomenal.”

He then went on to explain how YouTube would always be his number one focus. MrBeast claimed that anything behind a paywall (like Amazon Prime Video) will always be second to a free platform like YouTube. So, while the internet waits with bated breath for the released of Beast Games, Jimmy will continue his routine of producing high-quality content for his main channel while the filming of his $5 million competition show is underway.