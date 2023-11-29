Where Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge Was Filmed

The popular Netflix thriller series Squid Game has been adapted into an actual reality competition show, Squid Game: The Challenge. Though the spinoff thankfully lacks the literal life and death stakes of South Korean fiction series, it does make the premise’s pointed commentary on capitalism even more ironic.

However, while the original Squid Game was set and filmed in South Korea, its spinoff Squid Game: The Challenge was filmed entirely in Europe, more specifically, the United Kingdom. Here is where exactly in the British Isles The Challenge was filmed as its contestants endured strenuous conditions, replicating many of its source materials’ challenges, in order to win $4.56 million by any means necessary.

Where Was Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge Filmed?

Contestants play Red Light, Green Light

Squid Game: The Challenge was partially filmed at Cardington Studios in Bedford, a market town approximately 46 miles northwest of London, England. Specifically, the Bedford filming location was where the Red Light, Green Light challenge was shot, with the distance from any larger British cities allowing for filming with minimal disruptions to the production for a challenge. Additionally, Cardington Studios is one of the largest indoor filming locations in Europe, able to accommodate the challenge, its 456 contestants, and the production crew to kick off the competition.

The majority of Squid Game: The Challenge was filmed across six different sound stages in London at Wharf Studios. Located within the East London neighborhood of Barking, Wharf Studios had its own production studio and other ancillary amenities that benefited the production. The stages were part of a 10-acre campus, with the sound stage interconnected to allow contestants and production crews to travel from separate filming locations without having to leave Wharf Studios at all. It is here where the other challenges and dormitory sequences were filmed, bringing The Challenge to life.