In news that many people probably saw coming, Netflix could be in trouble over its reality series Squid Game: The Challenge. Contestants on the show have spoken out about the conditions on set, telling The Sun that they are considering suing the streamer.

Among the claims are that contestants were subject to temperatures as low as as 26°F for hours. “We were tortured for eight hours. We were just fodder. You wouldn’t treat animals like that,” said one player. “At one point I could see they were bringing on a black coffin with a pink ribbon just like in the original show. I feel like they prioritized getting a good shot over helping us.”

Other contestants reportedly suffered from hypothermia during filming, while some collapsed under the strain.

Capping it off, a group of contestants claim that the games are unfair, saying they were eliminated during the notorious Red Light, Green Light game despite not moving.

Netflix has acknowledged that three contestants received minor medical assistance but denied that any serious injuries had occurred.

Squid Game: The Challenge is a reality series based off the Korean thriller sensation of the same name and follows a similar set-up. 456 players compete in a series of skill-based games in the hopes of winning a multi-million dollar prize. The main difference is that those eliminated are not killed, instead wearing blood packs to simulate being shot.

Alongside the reality series, a second season of the fictional series is currently in production.