Author Christopher Paolini is returning to his Inheritance Cycle series of novels 20 years after the publication of Eragon, with a new standalone novel called Murtagh. Per Entertainment Weekly, the book takes place one year after the end of the previous Inheritance Cycle books and focuses on the titular character, who was last seen heading off to the deep reaches of Alagaësia with his red dragon Thorn. This will be a tale of redemption and of overcoming his own misery in exile.

“Returning to the world of Eragon has been an absolute blast,” Paolini said in a statement. “Murtagh is the novel I’ve been waiting to write for over 13 years. It’s a deep dive into the life of our titular character and his dragon, Thorn. Here you’ll find mystery, magic, and revelations as Murtagh attempts to answer some of the deepest questions in the land, as well as those of his own life. I’ve had a ridiculous amount of (sometimes devilish) fun writing Murtagh, and I can’t wait for readers to experience it for themselves. Welcome back to Alagaësia!”

The novel Murtagh arrives on November 7, and it is available to preorder at various retailers like Amazon, Target, and Barnes and Noble. Apparently, you can get it autographed for no extra cost at Barnes and Noble right now.

In related news, in July 2022, word came out that an Eragon TV series is in development at Disney+, so it’s a good time to be a fan of the series (or maybe to become one).