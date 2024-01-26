A new toy isn’t complete without all of its accessories. But sometimes, the accessories aren’t excited about playing with the toy. Netflix’s CEO isn’t as interested in the Apple Vision Pro as everyone else.

When the Apple Vision Pro was announced, it was marketed as the next step in the evolution of the mixed reality headset. It would allow users to experience all sorts of new things, and for the $3,499 price tag, that’s the least it can do. Unfortunately, not everyone is ready to embrace the Vision Pro just yet.

Big names like YouTube and Spotify announced they wouldn’t be developing apps for the Vision Pro, but Netflix has actually touched on why it chose not to participate in the device’s launch.

In an interview with Stratechery, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters said that he doesn’t think it’s the right time to dive headfirst into developing an app for the Apple Vision Pro. “We have to be careful about making sure that we’re not investing in places that are not really yielding a return, and I would say we’ll see where things go with Vision Pro,” Peters said. “Certainly we’re always in discussions with Apple to try and figure that out but right now, the device is so subscale that it’s not really particularly relevant to most of our members.”

Of course, there’s nothing stopping Netflix from working on an app later down the line, but with the Vision Pro being as expensive as it is, it’s hard to imagine it leaving the niche market it’s in anytime soon. Users will just have to settle for loading up their favorite show via Netflix on Safari.

