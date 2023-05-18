Movies & TVNews

New Futurama Episodes Get a Hulu Premiere Date and It’s Pretty Soon

By
0
new Futurama episodes season Hulu premiere release date July 24, 2023

Futurama is like the floating heads of famous people in jars that appear in the show: It will never actually die. The series, which has now been canceled twice, is back again and this time it’s on Hulu. Yep, Hulu, which is soon to be folded into Disney+, announced that the new season of Futurama episodes will premiere on July 24, 2023, only a little over two months from now.

The date announcement teaser doesn’t actually show all that much off except for a whole host of physical gags and people getting hit, but it does let us know that things look pretty much exactly the same for this eleventh season of Futurama. That almost wasn’t the case, though, as the series nearly went on without the voice of Bender returning after John DiMaggio, the actor who voices him, had issues with pay. Thankfully, all that wrapped up, and as you can briefly hear, the Bender we all know and love is back. He’s joined by the rest of the original cast: Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman.

The new season, which returns after 10 years, is promised to be a gateway into the series for new fans while also delivering on a host of very serious “plots” like “developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles.” Of course, the same satirical slant that made the show just popular enough to only be canceled twice will return as well as the show will take on futuristic subjects such as vaccines, Bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV. There is, however, no mention of if Seymour Asses will return and if so if they’ll rip away his retconned happy ending and once again leave us all eternally depressed.

About the author

Matthew Razak
Matthew Razak is a News Writer and film aficionado at Escapist. He has been writing for Escapist for nearly five years and has nearly 20 years of experience reviewing and talking about movies, TV shows, and videogames for both print and online outlets. He has a degree in Film from Vassar College and a degree in gaming from growing up in the 80s and 90s. He runs the website Flixist.com and has written for The Washington Post, Destructoid, MTV, and more. He will gladly talk your ear off about horror, Marvel, Stallone, James Bond movies, Doctor Who, Zelda, and Star Trek.
More Stories by Matthew Razak