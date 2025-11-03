Dispatch: Which actors play Robert’s love interests as the superhero rom-com heats up this week?

So we are halfway through Dispatch’s released episode list, and there are two more due this week. With half the story unveiled so far, we already know that hapless hero Robert has two potential love interests in the game. This could expand in the coming fortnight, but for now, he still has solid options.

This page will contain spoilers, so tread carefully, and if you want to catch up on romance in Dispatch here, but for now, we are going to look at the actors who play Mecha Man’s current crushes.

Who plays the romance options in Dispatch?

Right now, after four episodes, we know that Robert has a choice of two of the game’s characters to romance, Blonde Blazer and Invisigirl. Will we get a romantic curveball in Episodes 5 and 6 when they release? Unsure at this stage, but it could happen.

For now, though, let’s check out the voice actors responsible for making Robert go all weak at the knees. If you want to check out other Dispatch voice cast members, then we have you covered.

Blonde Blazer – Erin Yvette

Erin Yvette, as you can see, is anything but Blonde, but she plays Blazer so well. She’s one of our favorite game characters in years, and those opening scenes where she is “interviewing” Robert for a Dispatcher role are so tragically funny and memorable.

Erin has worked in Telltale-style games before, providing voiceovers for The Wolf Among Us, but she more recently starred in Hades II.

Invisigirl – Laura Bailey

Laura Bailey is video game voice royalty and also one of the stars of the hit YouTube channel Critical Role. If there’s a voice that needs performing, so many game companies have called up Laura with The Last of Us Part II and Marvel’s Spider-Man being two recent big hitters on her resume.

New romance options for Mecha Man?

We don’t know yet whether anybody else will come under Robert’s spell in the last couple of episodes, but we will update this page if they do.

