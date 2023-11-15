Official Dungeons & Dragons Channel Launches with Three New Shows

Hasbro has officially launched the 24-hour Freevee and Plex channel Dungeons & Dragons Adventures, with three original shows rolling out this week.

The ad-supported Dungeons & Dragons channel debuted Nov. 13 with the original cooking show Heroes’ Feast, slating the premieres of Encounter Party and Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill! later in the week. A slew of nerdy celebrities helped celebrate the channel’s launch week, including Scream and Five Nights at Freddy’s star Matthew Lillard, who first appeared in Heroes’ Feast and will continue his guest run on the channel in Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill!.

Heroes’ Feast, the first new program to debut on the channel, brings a mix of Dungeons & Dragons-inspired recipes and antics to its kitchen. The culinary adventure is hosted by Sujata Day and chef Mike Haracz, with the first two episodes premiering on Nov. 13 and featuring a “Beer Margarita” cocktail recipe. The show borrows its name from both the Dungeons & Dragons spell and the official cookbook of the same name, with the book’s author, Kyle Newman, serving as episode three’s special guest. Newman’s episode and all installments of Heroes’ Feast 20-episode season will stream regularly on Mondays and Wednesdays on Dungeons & Dragons Adventures.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, Encounter Party debuts as the first original long-form actual-play campaign from Dungeons & Dragons Adventures. Dungeon Master Brian David Judkins leads a cast that includes Ned Donovan, David Lee Huynh, Landree Fleming, Sarah Babe, Khary Payton, and Andrew Krug, the majority of whom migrated over from Encounter Party’s previous iteration as a podcast. After its two-episode premiere on Tuesday, the 22-episode Encounter Party will continue with hour-long installments on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Dungeons & Dragons Adventure’s launch week will conclude with the debut of Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill!, a collaboration with Lillard’s company Beadle & Grimm’s Pandemonium Warehouse. The improvised series of standalone adventures will feature a rotating panel of level-one celebrity role players, including Wil Wheaton, Seth Green, Patton Oswalt, Deborah Ann Woll, and Worlds Beyond Number stars Lou Wilson and Aabria Iyengar. As with its other launch week programming, the first two episodes of Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill!’s chaotic antics will drop on the same day. The series kicks off Thursday, Nov. 17, and will follow a Thursday and Saturday release schedule following its debut.

While all three programs offer a variety of content for fans, they’re not quite enough to fill up the 24-hour demands of the channel on their own. Legacy content like the ’80s animated Dungeons & Dragons series and popular actual plays, including Rivals of Waterdeep, High Rollers and DesiQuest, will help bolster Dungeons & Dragons Adventure’s line-up. The blend of new and old Dungeons & Dragons content is available on Freevee and Plex and will hopefully pave way the way for even more new programming down the line.