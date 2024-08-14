Once Human August 15 Update & Patch Notes

In a stunning move that’s got Meta-Humans enamored, Once Human developers are rolling out a massive August 15 update that includes everything from quality of life fixes to adding farming to the game. Here are the Once Human August 15 patch notes and update.

I’ve never been more excited to read a set of patch notes. Not only are they massive, but they include almost every complaint that players have trotted out since the game’s release. Did you hate the fences and abandoned builds in Prime War? Did you find the fishing mini game obtuse? Did you want a little more endgame content? What about controller support? It’s all here. And, yes, you can tame the bears and crocs and have them defend your base. Let’s dive right in to Once Human’s August 15 patch notes.

New Animal Ranching Feature

A brand-new animal ranching feature is now available. Capture and raise animals, and build the post-apocalyptic ranch of your dreams!

Most animals encountered in the open world (including deer, wolves, sheep, wild boars, bears, rabbits, and crocodiles) can be captured and brought back to your territory to be raised. Even more animals will be made available in the future! Each animal has different habits and characteristics. You must build special housing for each type of animal and provide the appropriate food. Once an animal is tame enough, you will be able to collect skins or meat from them. Some animals are aggressive by nature and can even help you defend your territory against Deviant invasions! An upcoming September update will even allow you to breed animals to obtain rare and unique critters!

Revamped Fishing System

Since launch, we’ve received a lot of valuable feedback concerning the fishing minigame. Players have reported being unable to catch fish or confusion regarding the fishing controls. We understand where you’re coming from, so we’ve revamped some aspects of the fishing system. The waiting time has been reduced, and we’ve increased the number of fish each Fish Tank can hold.We’ve also added lots of rare new fish types.

The new fishing minigame is a battle between your Stamina and the fish’s energy. The tension on the fishing line is displayed in the center of the screen. You must reel in the fish as much as possible while keeping the fishing line from snapping. When the fish runs out of energy, you have successfully caught it. Some small fish can now be used as bait. Large and ferocious fish prefer small fish to common bait. Optimized the fish types. Reduced the waiting time required when fishing or reeling in a fish. Added new rare fish: Northern Pike (Blood Jade), Sunfish (Black Rose), Rainbow Trout (Blue Porcelain), Sucker Fish (Spotted), Oscar Fish (Amber), Pompano (Opal), Barracuda (Aquamarine), Koi Fish (Cloud), Guppy (Peacock), Black Bass (Pure White), Bighead Carp (Gold Knife),Sardine (Blood Mark), Tilapia (Red Giant), and Angelfish (Purple Dawn). Optimized Fish Tanks to allow them to hold multiple fish at once. Each Fish Tank can hold up to eight fish, depending on the size of the fish.

New Wilderness Game Modes

Sproutlet Conquest (Exclusive to Evolution’s Call)

Opening Time: Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 4:20 PM server time.

Locations: A random settlement in Chalk Peak, Lone Wolf Wastes, or Blackheart Region.

Rules: This game mode lasts for 20 minutes.

Sproutletite will start spawning 5 minutes after the event starts, and can be obtained through various mining methods. Metas in the event zone will be in PvP teams. During the event, the more Sproutletite you carry, the more Sproutletite you will drop when defeated. Rewards: Metas can exchange Sproutletite for Sproutlets at a 1-to-1 conversion rate with Nisa in the camp.

Ancient One’s Trial

People have reported seeing the Ancient One descend upon the highest mountain in Chalk Peak. The Ancient One’s trial awaits any Meta who can climb to the top of that tall mountain. Board the Ancient One and face a trial that will test your determination and courage.

Metas who earn the Ancient One’s recognition shall receive lots of rewards! Call upon your most trustworthy companions and attempt the Ancient One’s trial together!

Mod Conversion

Mod conversion is unlocked when you reach Lv. 40 in the novice season, or when you enter a non-novice season. The mod conversion function can be accessed from the upper-right corner of the Mod Backpack. You can convert six unenhanced Legendary mods into a Legendary mod with a main attribute of their choice. Mods obtained via conversion may contain basic suffixes (none, Violent, Precision, or Deviant Energy). If four of the six mods used for the conversion contain the same suffix, the converted mod is guaranteed to have that suffix. (This is assuming that the converted mod is able to have their suffix. For example, Lucky 7 cannot have the Precision suffix, and Embers cannot have the Frost Vortex suffix.) The converted mod’s attribute levels depend on the attribute levels of the six mods used for the conversion.

Controller Support

Once Human now supports game controllers! Experience the game in a different way with your favorite controller.The game will automatically detect your controller’s button layout. Currently, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch Pro controller layouts are available. If your controller is not correctly recognized by the game, please report your controller’s model and your preferred button layout to us. You may choose from any of the following preset control schemes:

Default: Suitable for most Once Human players. Left-Handed: Suitable for left-handed players. Shooter: Similar to most mainstream shooting games. Action: Similar to most mainstream action games.

You can choose which preset to use or customize your own control scheme at the Settings screen. As controller support is a new feature, we are still optimizing some parts of the game for controllers, and controllers may not work with all features. We are working hard to make the necessary adjustments and improvements to give you the best experience possible. Controller support is currently unavailable in the following features:

Camera mode Actions relating to weapon or vehicle stickers Playing the piano and other features that may be hard to use with a controller

If the game freezes or any other problem occurs while playing with a controller, please report it to us via our feedback channels. Your opinions and suggestions are important to us. We take them seriously and will address them as soon as possible. We have also implemented other optimizations regarding keyboards, controllers, and their relevant settings, as follows:

Added support for controller vibration. This can be enabled or disabled at the Settings screen. Added support for French and German keyboards. You can choose your keyboard layout at the Settings screen. Optimized the display logic of the Controls settings screen, as well as some of the descriptions, to make it easier to find specific settings

Cross-Character Sharing for Paid Content

Cross-character sharing for paid content is now officially available! Paid cosmetics and premium currencies (such as Crystgin) can be shared by all characters under the same account in the same region. For more information, refer to the Once Human Cross-Character Sharing Rules announcement on our official website.

Server Invitations

Special invitation codes are now available. If a server is full, players already on the server can find their special invitation code on their Player Info screen, which can be accessed via the menu. They can then share this special invitation code with their friends. Friends who receive the special invitation code can use it to enter the server even if it is already full.

Note: As servers have restricted capacity, there is still a limit to the number of players who can join each server using special invitation codes. Once a server reaches this limit, no more players may join it, even if they have a code. Hence, it is recommended that you invite your friends as soon as possible. Each player can invite up to five friends.

Seasons

Some servers will soon be changing seasons for the first time. The following is some useful information regarding Once Human’s season system.

I. What are scenarios and seasons in Once Human? What is the game like in the long term?

We want to offer different survival experiences, so the game has a little something for everyone. We also want to keep updating the game so it’s always exciting to play. That is why we’ve chosen to include multiple scenarios in the game.

A scenario is the gameplay theme of a server. Once Human’s global launch initially offered two scenarios, with Manibus focusing on PvE and Evolution’s Call centered around PvP.

In September and October, we’re bringing in special events featuring new scenario content. September’s scenario will involve faction-based PvP, while October will bring a cooperative PvE scenario with a new map and temperature-based survival mechanics. Also in the works are a scenario with unrestricted PvP and a longer season cycle, as well as a perpetual scenario. Furthermore, we plan to release at least four new scenarios every year.

Seasons refer to individual cycles and progress within a scenario. The duration of each season varies according to the scenario. Each season will also be split into multiple phases based on the scenario’s features. In-game content will be gradually unlocked as your server progresses through the seasons, ensuring that you always have something new to enjoy. Once all the scenario content is available and the season reaches the transitional phase, you can sign up for a new scenario while keeping your gains from the current scenario. Of course, you can also choose to continue playing and completing objectives on your current server until the transitional phase ends. Currently, the transitional phase is set to last four weeks. That’s our vision for the game, which we hope will bring you a multifaceted and consistently engaging experience.

II. How do I sign up for a new scenario?

You can sign up for a new scenario during the final phase of the current scenario. Once you do so, you can start your new journey right away. Alternatively, you may choose not to sign up immediately, and continue exploring and fighting on your current server for up to four more weeks, during which you can sign up for a new scenario at any time.

If you haven’t decided on which new scenario to join by the time your server’s final phase ends, your current server will be closed and your character will be returned to Eternaland, where you can continue playing or sign up for a new scenario at any time.

III. When a scenario is over, does that mean I will lose my in-game progress?

No, it does not. We value the effort and time you put into our game. Even when a scenario ends or you exit a scenario midway, you’ll be able to keep the rewards you’ve earned (there are a few rare exceptions, including scenario-specific items or Memetics items ).

IV. How do I bring items from the Eternaland Depot into a new scenario?

You will have a certain amount of Resource Points when entering a new scenario. Each item you choose to bring into the new scenario will cost a certain amount of Resource Points. The actual amount required varies between items and can be checked in the game. You will obtain new Resource Points every time you join a new scenario.

Season Optimizations

In the upcoming season, we are releasing a new scenario with higher difficulty. The scenario will include two combat environments, with each environment containing different Cradle Override combinations, Super Anomaly types, exclusive blueprints, and calibration blueprints. There are also two combat difficulty levels for this scenario: Normal and Hard. On Hard difficulty, Deviants, dungeons, and other challenges will be tougher, but also yield more rewards. You may choose whichever combat difficulty level you prefer.

When the season enters its settlement phase, your personal territory and your vehicles’ mobile territory will automatically be saved as house blueprints for use in the new season.

New Shop Arrivals

New cosmetics are coming to Once Human! You can view and purchase them in the Shop.

The Afternoon Latte fashion set (Rare quality) will be available to purchase after the update. Return to school with this pretty and affordable set! New Epic hairstyles and Rare makeups will be available. You can view them in Cosmetics – Hair and Makeup. The Teddy Warrior fashion set (Epic quality) and Teddy Partner discounted theme pack will be available after the update. This versatile warrior fights, heals, and even carries a chilled backpack full of ice-cold drinks! Lightforge Loot Crates are now available! Open the Lightforge Loot Crate to receive a guaranteed cosmetic, as well as a chance to obtain Lightforge Collection cosmetics! You will not receive duplicate Lightforge Collection cosmetics. A Lightforge Collection cosmetic is guaranteed within 30 openings. Duplicate cosmetics obtained will be converted into tokens that can be used to redeem Lightforge Loot Crate rewards or Siderite. The Pyro Glide vehicle cosmetic (Legendary quality), Psychedelic Skull fashion set (Legendary quality), and Primordial Flame weapon cosmetic (Epic quality) will be available on August 16. Open the Lightforge Loot Crate for a chance to get these limited-edition collectibles. Embrace the eternal flames and soar to freedom!

Wilderness Express: starts on August 15. Enjoy racing through the wilderness alone or as a team, and earn points for mileage and collisions. Reach the required score to claim rewards including Starchrom and the limited-edition Fulfilled Wish Vest cosmetic! Secure on Sight: starts on August 22. During the event, defeat enemies to earn loot crates which may contain specimen cards. Collect specimen cards and fill out the Field Guide to earn rewards. Refer to the event screen for detailed rules.

Gameplay Optimizations

The Prime War

Reduced the cooldown timer of The Prime War to 5 minutes. Recategorized The Prime War’s Gatling Cannons and Turrets as special buildings. They no longer use up the same construction limit as other defensive installations. Added new time limits for demolishing buildings and facilities in The Prime War. After the time limit is up, buildings may be demolished by other Metas. Materials used will be returned. Added a new protection mechanism that prevents all buildings from being demolished by other Metas once the boss phase of The Prime War begins. Added an on-screen display of the durability of Staroid facilities in The Prime War.

Territory Purification

Reduced Deviant HP and the damage they deal to buildings in base defense modes such as Territory Purification and Workshop Defense. Optimized the Territory Purification tutorial task – Antimemetics Tech. Metas must now reach the easiest Territory Purification level (Lv. 15) before taking on this task. Make sure to build defensive installations to protect your territory before trying Territory Purification for the first time.

Other Adjustments

Slightly increased the length of high-level Cargo Conquest matches. If a Meta is defeated while carrying a Chaotic Cortex, the Chaotic Cortex will no longer drop as Stardust Flowers but as a Chaotic Cortex model that can be more easily noticed by other Metas.

Territory Construction Optimizations

Construction mode now has a Grid Alignment system that displays a grid map on your territory.

Grid Alignment mode allows you to place foundations and facilities on the foundation or floor more neatly. The rotation angle is fixed at 45 degrees while in Grid Alignment mode. Foundations can be raised or lowered by half a wall’s height while in Grid Alignment mode.

You can disable Grid Alignment mode to return to the default freeform construction mode.

When the season enters its settlement phase, your personal territory and your vehicles’ mobile territory will automatically be saved as house blueprints for use in the new season.

House blueprints can now save wallpapers and building cosmetics. When previewing a house blueprint, you can now filter the visibility of facilities, wallpaper, and other content.

Facilities such as Brewing Barrels and Fuel Refineries now display the correct input-to-output ratio.

You can now easily disconnect electrical wires and water pipes from the Wire / Water Pipe management screen.

Your backpack will now become invisible when interacting with certain furniture items.

When crafting gear, materials for Semi-Finished Items will now be automatically added if you have the required quantities.

Deviant Optimizations

Starting from the second season, the opposing factions shall face a new challenge—the Super Anomaly. Due to perpetual exposure to aberrant forces, the enemies on the continent have gained new powers and extreme resilience. Luckily, they also come with new weaknesses. Exploit these vulnerabilities and defeat them to earn rewards! Location: Larger strongholds in Hard and Pro dungeons Super Anomaly Types: Void, Phase, Balance, Coherence Countermeasures: Specific types of damage or abilities obtained from the Cradle Slightly increased the HP of low and mid-level Deviants in the Novice Season. Deviants in the Novice Season now pose a larger threat and deal more damage. Great Ones (Ravenous Hunter, Treant, Arachsiam, Shadow Hound, and Forsaken Giant) are no longer considered Deviants and cannot be affected by damage bonuses that apply to Deviants. Instead, they are only affected by effects that apply to Great Ones. Optimized the blast radius and warning indicator of Vulture Bomber. Improved the alertness and attack logic of Maniacs and Gnawers on higher difficulties. Fixed the issue where Deviant corpses would still have hitboxes, causing them to obstruct the player’s shots.

Combat Optimizations

I. Balance Adjustments

We’ve noticed some balance issues during the novice season and will address them in the following sections:

Different builds have different Cradle trigger conditions, especially in PvP. So we’ve adjusted the difficulty of triggering certain Cradles to ensure more balanced gameplay across different builds.

Deadly Combo

Before: After hitting a Weakspot with bullet effects (Bounce and Shrapnel), bullet effect DMG +25% for 3s.

Now: After triggering bullet effects (Bounce and Shrapnel), bullet effect DMG +25% for 4s.

Transient Impact

Before: After triggering a Power Surge, Power Surge DMG +25% for 3s.

Now: After defeating an enemy, Power Surge DMG +25% and Shock Elemental DMG +18% for 15s.

The current PvP scenarios have overly powerful DMG Reduction builds. The prolonged knockdown times negatively impact the PvP experience. Thus, we’ve adjusted the Cradle’s DMG Reduction stats accordingly.

Agility

Before: After rolling, DMG Reduction +15% for 4s.

Now: After rolling, Weapon DMG Reduction +15% and Status DMG Reduction +15% for 4s.

Brawl Boost

Before: Damage from humans -20%, effect halved after defeating a human player.

Now: Damage from humans -20%, effect halved after damaging a human player.

Old Huntsman Boots are designed to simplify player controls, but these boots are too powerful in PvP, so we’ve slightly reduced their effectiveness in PvP.

Before: After triggering The Bull’s Eye, the next 1 bullet will count as a Weakspot hit even if it doesn’t hit the Weakspot. Weakspot DMG +30% to enemies affected by The Bull’s Eye.

Now: After triggering The Bull’s Eye, the next 1 bullet hitting a marked target will count as a Weakspot hit even if it doesn’t hit the Weakspot. Weakspot DMG +30% to enemies affected by The Bull’s Eye.

Some Deviation passives are either too strong or too weak, so we’ve made the following adjustments:

Psychic Kid

Before: Having this Deviation fight alongside grants Psi Intensity +5%.

Now: Having this Deviation fight alongside grants Status DMG +5%.

Health

Before: Syncing with this Deviation grants Max Stamina +5.

Now: Syncing with this Deviation grants Max Stamina +10.

Run Fast

Before: Syncing with this Deviation grants Movement Speed +3%

Now: Syncing with this Deviation grants Movement Speed +5%

Melee weapon balance adjustments: Certain melee weapons like the Scourge and Long Axe are too powerful, while the Fabled Masamune is criticized for its Durability issues. Therefore, we’ve adjusted the Fabled Masamune’s Durability threshold for affecting damage output.

Also, the Stun Baton’s startup takes too long, so we’ve increased its base chance of triggering Power Surge and optimized its description.

Scourge

Before: Attack multiplier increased based on lost HP.

Now: Melee DMG increased based on lost HP.

The Fabled Masamune

Before:

Crit DMG increased by 3% for every 1% Durability over 60%.

Attack reduced by 1% for every 1% Durability below 40%.

The first quick strike after drawing the weapon has a +30% Attack multiplier, always results in a critical hit (ineffective against Metas), and can trigger only once every 15s.

After a quick strike hits, enhancement effects last for 5s but gradually diminish.

Now:

Crit DMG increased by 3% for every 1% Durability over 50%, up to a maximum of +120%.

Attack reduced by 2% for every 1% Durability below 20%.

The first quick strike after drawing the weapon has a +30% Attack, always results in a critical hit (ineffective against Metas), and can trigger only once every 15s.

After a quick strike hits, enhancement effects last for 5s but gradually diminish.

Long Axe

Before: After a heavy strike, all weapons gain +10% Crit Rate and +3% Melee Swing Speed for 10s, stacking up to 5 times.

Now: For every target hit by a heavy strike, all weapons gain +8% Crit Rate and +5% Melee Swing Speed for 10s, stacking up to 3 times.

Stun Baton

Before: Light strikes and impacts have a 33% chance to inflict Power Surge. Heavy strikes on targets with Power Surge status will inflict an additional 50% Power Surge DMG on nearby enemies.

Now: Light strikes and impacts have an 80% chance to inflict Power Surge. Heavy strikes on targets with Power Surge status will inflict an additional instance of Shock Status DMG equal to 100% of Psi Intensity on nearby enemies.

Crossbow balance adjustments: The Crit Rate of the Recurve Crossbow is excessively high. Both backend data and player feedback suggest that it has become almost the only choice for a secondary weapon. Thus, we’ve reduced some of its support capabilities. As a Legendary weapon, the Compound Bow’s damage output has been relatively insufficient. Therefore, we’ve enhanced its passive effects.

Recurve Crossbow

Before: A hit on a Weakspot will inflict The Bull’s Eye on the target, and all weapons will gain Crit Rate +30% against targets marked with The Bull’s Eye for 10s.

Now: A hit on a Weakspot will inflict The Bull’s Eye on the target, and all weapons will gain Crit Rate +15% against targets marked with The Bull’s Eye for 10s.

Compound Bow

Before: Gain a temporary boost of Reload Speed +6, Crit Rate +10% when hitting a target. Effect can stack up to 3 times. Gain max stacks when defeating a target. At max stacks, trigger Unstable Bomber when a target is hit.

Now: After hitting a target, Reload Speed +6% and Crit Rate +10%, stacking up to 3 times and lasts for 6s. Defeating a target instantly maxes out the stacks. At max stacks, hitting a target also triggers an enhanced Unstable Bomber (can deal Crit Hit and causes targets to lose balance). After each shot, Unstable Bomber DMG multiplier +3%, stacking up to 6 times. If you miss, the stacks are halved. Every Weakspot hit has a 40% chance to automatically reload 1 crossbow bolt.

The defeat affix of Jaws doesn’t match its trigger difficulty, making Jaws slightly weaker than expected. Thus, we’ve adjusted its trigger method and duration.

Before: After defeat, Blast Elemental DMG +30% for 12s.

Now: After a Weakspot hit, Blast Elemental DMG +30% for 8s.

As a double-barreled shotgun, Doombringer is designed for close combat, but its ability to mark targets with The Bull’s Eye from afar is too prominent. We’ve lowered the probability of marking targets at long range while offering more rewards for close combat.

Before: 65% chance to trigger The Bull’s Eye on hit.

Now: 30% chance to trigger The Bull’s Eye on hit; 80% chance when within 5 meters.

Since Great Ones are no longer Deviants, we’ve adjusted the effect of Deviation Handling in Novice Season Cradle to better focus on critical targets.

Before: Having the Deviation fight alongside grants DMG +50% against Deviants.

Now: Having the Deviation fight alongside grants DMG +50% against bosses and elites (Novice Season).

Having the Deviation fight alongside grants DMG +25% against bosses and elites (Season Two).=

Developer Notes:

Also, with test dummies being Deviant units, the Deviation Handling adjustment will reduce damage output on wooden stakes when Deviations are present compared to previous versions. No other stats were adjusted. Some players also noted low damage from The Last Valor against test dummies. This is because The Last Valor belongs to the Penetration type and deals reduced DMG against the test dummies. We plan to have more types of test dummies for you to choose.

Smoke Bomb mechanism adjustment: When attacking from within the Smoke Bomb range, you will temporarily lose your Cloak effect. Also, the visual obstruction from Smoke Bomb will no longer affect elite and boss monsters.

II. Battle Stats Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Squidward’s Weapon DMG bonus remained even after switching weapons. Fixed another issue where Squidward didn’t grant a DMG boost when hitting an ally with Bounce. Fixed an issue where Doyen’s Cloak applied double DMG bonuses after its Frozen effect ended. Fixed some stats errors with certain Purple mods (Obliterate, Super Bullet, Soul Reap, and Blaze Blessing). Fixed an issue where the Portable Territory wasn’t functioning properly. Fixed stats display and activation errors in Most Wanted. Fixed an issue where Hammerhead could damage the user when attacking test dummies. Fixed the incorrect duration of the Tracking Bullet buff. Fixed an issue where reload speed bonuses from Calibration Blueprints/mod attributes/set attributes caused reload speeds to exceed 100%.

III. New Additions

Introduced multiple new Calibration Blueprint categories, which will be available in Season Two. These include:

Frugal Style: Suits pistols and sniper rifles, allowing for ammo recovery from missed shots. Obtain by disassembling dropped gear or defeating Super Anomalies. Vanguard Style: Suits SMGs, rifles, and light machine guns, capable of stabilizing keyword effects. Obtain by disassembling dropped gear or defeating Super Anomalies. Boost Style: Suits pistols and shotguns, capable of increasing keyword trigger probability through reloading. Obtain by disassembling dropped gear or defeating Super Anomalies. 4: Overflow Style: Suits pistols and light machine guns, allowing for overloading magazines based on shooting frequency. Obtain by disassembling dropped gear or defeating Super Anomalies. Energy Style: Suits SMGs and rifles, allowing for ammo recovery after being hit. Obtain by disassembling dropped gear or defeating Super Anomalies. You may select from these when signing up for future scenarios. Added 2 mod suffixes. Resonance suffix: Increases sustained damage output when dealing Weakspot, Crit, and Elemental DMG. Available on pants and gloves in the Prime War. Battle suffix: Increases Weapon DMG and Status DMG resistance in PvP. Available on tops and shoes, redeemable in the Sproutlet Shop.in Evolution’s Call. Adjusted the acquisition method for keyword suffix mods. Keyword suffix mods will now be available through Public Crisis Events, with their quality improving as the season progresses.

Developer Notes:

Different scenarios provide different obtainable items due to gameplay differences, but each scenario should have its own unique drops. Thus, we’ve provided mod suffixes tailored to the Evolution’s Call and Manibus scenarios accordingly.

Because of the high demand for the versatile keyword suffix mods, we’ve moved their acquisition to Public Crisis Events, thus allowing players from all scenarios to participate and obtain these mods.

Adjusted the text description for Heavy Explosives (actual effect remains unchanged). Adjusted the display of certain texts, changing “DMG Reduction when in Deviated state” to “Status DMG Reduction” and “XX DMG” to “XX Status DMG” (actual effect remains unchanged). Updated icons in the buff bar for melee weapons and crossbows to improve visual clarity and readability. Reduced Energy Link consumption during the calibration of gear at tiers I-IV. Improved material return notifications during calibration to ensure the correct display of return ratios for materials from dropped gear. Added the tactical item High-Explosive Shrapnel Grenade, the formula of which can be obtained after unlocking the “Advanced Explosive Throwables” Memetic.

Deviation Optimizations & Adjustments

Fixed an issue where some Deviations wouldn’t attack test dummies. Optimized the animation and visual effects for the Zeno-Purifier action. Optimized the interaction of The Digby Boy and Logging Beaver with facilities. Added a new interaction with Rebecca. Introduced new traits for Deviations in Season Two. The following Deviations now have a chance to gain new traits: Extradimensional Cat, The Digby Boy, Growshroom, Fetch-A-Lot Bunny, Butterfly’s Emissary, and Festering Gel.

Significantly increased the Deviation resource production efficiency of H37, and added gunpowder to its obtainable item list. Deviations in the territory will now continuously produce resources at gathering platforms (such as Mining or Logging Operation Platforms). Gathering progress at platform facilities is saved when Deviations stop working due to a lack of Deviant Power. Reduced Deviation’s PvP DMG factor to prevent certain Deviations from instantly killing players.

Survival Optimizations

Added an auto-flashlight feature that activates in dark areas. However, this may cause frequent brightness changes in certain scenes. If discomfort occurs, this option can be turned off in the settings. Dish formulas gained from recipes picked up in the wilderness will now carry over across seasons, so players won’t need to re-obtain them to make the corresponding dishes in new seasons. Duplicate recipes will be converted into the corresponding dish items. Characters under certain survival conditions that reduce movement speed (like low Hydration or mild fractures) can now sprint at a reduced speed.

Guidance Optimizations

To make it easier for players to go about tasks, a new guide feature has been added. When players approach an objective, Mitsuko will appear to guide the player. This feature can be turned off in settings by selecting weak guide mode. Improved the interaction experience for Rift Anchor-related gameplay. Players can now see the status of all Rift Anchors on the world map and track their unlock progress when viewing Monoliths on the world map.

Map Optimizations

Optimized map navigation so that players are now guided to the entrance of the Monolith Danger Zone when tracking the Monolith, rather than to the closest road to the Monolith. Optimized the display priority of Securement Silo icons on the world map. Now they’re displayed at the same time as the Teleportation Towers when zooming in and out.

Vehicle Optimizations

Fixed an issue where vehicle territory facilities weren’t correctly accounted for during season settlement. Optimized the camera reset logic when reversing vehicles, so it no longer triggers when the player looks toward the vehicle’s rear while reversing. Optimized the camera effects when switching seats in certain vehicles. Added the option for players to allow friends to use their vehicles and Platform Trailers within their territory, among other facilities. Players can now dismiss vehicles not owned by them within their territory.

World Exploration Optimization

Optimized the convenience of neutral stronghold shops, making it easier for players to locate the merchant at Tall Grass. Changed the interaction key for Whispers to “H”. Players can now customize this key in the “System Settings – Keyboard – Common Functions” menu. Adjusted the display limit for Whispers within a certain range. Reduced the push notifications for low-quality Whispers.

Social Function Optimizations

Optimized in-game voice function:

Added an “Events” channel. Joining Stronghold Conquest, The Prime War, and Public Crisis Events will automatically switch to it for real-time voice chat with allies. After forming a team in-game, voice chat will now automatically switch to the “Team” channel. Added the Latest Chat interface, accessible by pressing Enter and the microphone icon on the left side of the main interface. Other Operation Optimizations: Added a translation feature for private chat, group chat, and the HUD chat channel. Optimized the player info editing interface for better user interaction. Added a sharing feature to the Deviation, Memetic Specialization, weapon crafting, and mod refinement interfaces, allowing players to generate posters for sharing with others or saving locally.

Boss Dungeon / Securement Silo Optimizations

Slightly reduced the difficulty of the Arachsiam dungeon. Optimized the audio effects in the Empty House within Securement Silo – PSI and reduced the Empty House’s stats on normal difficulty.

Eternaland Optimizations and Adjustments

Fixed an issue where distant trees were not visible on Eternaland. During season settlement, if the Spacetime Backpack is full, any excess items will be moved to a new temporary backpack. This temporary backpack will store items for 7 days; unclaimed items after this period will be converted into Astral Sand. Items sent from the Spacetime Backpack to the Season Backpack will remain linked for 6 days. Added the ability to store linked items in the personal storage crate. Fixed an issue where vehicle territory facilities weren’t correctly accounted for during season settlement. Fixed an issue where distant trees were not visible on Eternaland.

Trade Optimization

When items are sold through the vending machine’s exchange mode, the earned items will no longer be sent directly to the seller’s backpack. Instead, they will be stored in the vending machine’s storage space. Sellers can interact with their vending machines to collect their earnings.

Developer Notes: Previously, items you obtained from the vending machine would be sent directly to your backpack, which could cause you to become overburdened during exploration or combat, and unable to run. This update adds storage space to the vending machine. Now, when items are sold, the earnings go into this space, and players can interact with their vending machines to collect the earnings. *This feature currently applies to vending machines within the territory. It will extend to vending machines on pickup trucks and heavy Platform Trailers in future updates.

Other Optimizations

Increased the scan range of Spacetime (Q). Adjusted certain survival conditions that reduce movement speed (like low Hydration or mild fractures) to allow characters to sprint at a reduced speed.

Bug Fixes

Fixed and optimized scene issues in multiple regions and settlements in the wilderness. Fixed an issue where replacing/removing cosmetics on the RV would cause the original facility model to disappear during interaction. Fixed an issue where continuous planting would result in lost seeds and fertilizer. Fixed an error in the Chefosaurus Rex fire-breathing effect display. Fixed a material display error when constructing stone ceilings on pickup trucks. Fixed an issue where mutated plants obtained through Deviations could not complete season goals. Fixed the floating flower bed issue in Sunbury. Fixed an issue where relocation occasionally resulted in the territory terminal being removed. Fixed an issue where players occasionally couldn’t teleport within their own territory. Fixed an issue where tents in Blackfell Town were inaccessible. Fixed an error in the notification display background. Fixed an issue where Deviations were not displayed if the backpack mask wasn’t open. Fixed an issue where sprinting in the air would trigger an automatic roll upon landing. Fixed an issue where the default placement direction of the American Cabinet was reversed. Fixed an issue where motorcycles would scrape and lose HP easily during sharp turns. Fixed an issue where motorcycles couldn’t be driven after defeating a boss. Fixed an issue where certain humanoid monsters had no animation when using grenade skills. Fixed an issue where sharing certain wall cosmetics with friends would incorrectly display a sharing limit notification. Fixed an issue where constructing the Advanced Solar Generator couldn’t complete the Mayfly task.

Fixed an issue where characters would occasionally pass through the RV when climbing it. Fixed an issue where characters would behave abnormally when respawning during cargo gameplay. Fixed an issue where the Staroid Restrainer was placed in invalid areas during Stronghold Conquest. Fixed an issue where monster HP became abnormal when multiple players entered a Public Crisis Event. Fixed an issue where players in the Hive had their namecards displayed as not yet in the squad. Fixed an issue where closing the namecard editing interface caused abnormal displays. Fixed an error in displaying selectable material quantities at the workbench. Fixed an issue where there was no prompt when accepting a teleportation invitation after a Public Crisis Event. Fixed an issue where disassembling tungsten bullets would result in blank items.

Once Human is available to play now.

