Once Human Strange Empty House Quest Guide

One of the creepiest side quests you’ll encounter in Once Human is the Strange Empty House quest. This quest has you tracking down a mysterious house that pops up in random locations. Here’s a quick guide on completing the Strange Empty House quest.

How To Complete Hale’s Moving House in Once Human

To kick off the Strange Empty House quest in Once Human, you need to make your way to the Chalk Peak region, a level 32 area in the game. Your journey begins by talking to an NPC named Jeremiah. He will be near the water body beside the Tall Grass Inn. Jeremiah will tell you about a strange house that seems to disappear and reappear at random, piquing your curiosity and setting you on this spooky trail.

Finding the Strange Empty House

Jeremiah will give you four possible locations where this elusive house might be hiding. Here’s where you need to look:

Abandoned Quarry: This spot is in the northern part of Chalk Peak, surrounded by pointy cliffs and dense undergrowth. Be careful while navigating this area, as it’s quite easy to get lost. Hales’ Moving House: This place is a bit tricky because the house here keeps moving around, so keep your eyes peeled and be ready for some action. Evergreen Vineyard: Located in the southern part of Chalk Peak, this area is lush and green. Look around the grapevines and buildings. Whispering Pines: This mysterious forest in the western part of Chalk Peak is where the house might be hiding among the trees.

Tracking Down the House

Visit each location and check for the house, whether it’s there or not. It may be on the ground or walking around on giant legs. If it’s the latter, shoot down the legs to bring the house to the ground. This part can be nerve-wracking, so stay alert.

Entering the Strange Empty House

After you’ve managed to ground the house, enter it. Inside, you’ll encounter a peculiar hand structure emerging from the ground with glowing orbs. Here’s what you need to do:

Eliminate the Hands: Shoot down the hands to release the orbs. Track the Orbs: Use your scanner (press Q) to locate the items that have absorbed the orbs. Destroy the Items: Shoot the identified items to obtain the orbs.

Once you’ve collected all the necessary orbs, a loot crate will appear on the hand structure at the entrance. This is your reward spot.

Strange Empty House Quest Rewards

Completing this eerie quest will net you some fantastic rewards:

Stardust Source

Controllers

Acid

Disco Ball Deviant

The Disco Ball Deviant is particularly awesome as it can disorient enemies with high-intensity lights, making it a powerful tool to have up your sleeve. And if you happen to find the house in Evergreen Vineyards, you can also grab the Voodoo Doll Deviant, too.

Once Human is available to play now.

