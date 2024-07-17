Nothing increases your damage like upgrading your weapons does, and for the best of the best, you need plenty of Stardust Source. Here’s how to get Stardust Source in Once Human.

Where To Get Stardust Source in Once Human

Image via Starry Studio.

You get Stardust Source in Once Human by completing Securement Silos, opening Mystical Crates, or refining Startrace Ore. These are the three best ways to start collecting the resources on your own, but you aren’t limited to those alone. Activating Rift Anchors within point-of-interest objectives and purchasing items from merchants are two additional methods. Overall, there are plenty of ways for you to earn this material.

Complete Securement Silos

Refine Startrace Ore

Open Mystical Crates

Activate Rift Anchors in POIs

Barter with merchants

Out of all the methods, the Mystical Crates and the Securement Silos will be your best options. Nearly all of the points of interest in the game have objectives based on finding all the crates in the location. The cherry on top is always a hidden Mystical Crate and there is a good chance to find Stardust Source within each one. Mix this with the Silo activities if you have decent gear and you can really start farming.

The third main option is to head to the Red Sands and start searching for Startrace Ore. These brightly colored nodes are hard to miss and work the same as materials such as Tungsten. Mine the nodes and bring them back to your Territory for refinement to earn more dust.

What Is Stardust Source Used for in Once Human?

Stardust Source is used to calibrate weapons and armor in most cases. Calibration is the system that allows players to upgrade equipment so it deals more damage or is more effective as a whole. It is an incredibly important part of the end-game process.

Before you start using the resource at all, you still need to have the Ciphers spent on the right Memetics, or enough points in passives. By the time you reach Red Sands, there should be plenty of ways to make use of Dust on your gear.

Once Human is available to play now.

