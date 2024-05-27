Oshi No Ko, an idol singing into a microphone while others watch.
Category:
Anime & Manga

Oshi No Ko Chapter 151 Release Date Confirmed

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: May 27, 2024 10:29 am

Oshi No Ko Chapter 150 saw protagonist Aqua at a crossroads, wondering whether to pursue revenge or just get on with his (reincarnated) life. But when will we get to witness his next step? Here’s the confirmed release date for Oshi No Ko Chapter 151.

Recommended Videos

When Does Oshi No Ko Chapter 151 Come Out?

Oshi No Ko Chapter 151 is scheduled to release on Thursday, June 6, at 12am JST, and barring brief upload delays, you should be able to read it simultaneously around the world. That means that you could be reading it as early as Wednesday, June 5.

You’ll be able to read the chapter on MangaPlus, absolutely free. Though at that time, the third latest chapter will be hidden so make sure you’re up to date. MangaPlus boasts that the chapter is getting a simultaneous worldwide release, so here’s when you should be able to read it.

  • Pacific Time, PT Sun, 5 May 2024 at 08:00 PDT
  • Central Time, CT Sun, 5 May 2024 at 10:00 CDT
  • British Summer Time, BST Sun, 5 May 2024 at 16:00 BST
  • Central European Summer Time, CEST Sun, 5 May 2024 at 17:00 CEST
  • Japan Standard Time, JST Mon, 6 May 2024 at 00:00 JST
  • Australian Eastern Time, AET Mon, 6 May 2024 at 01:00 AEST

What’s Going on in Oshi No Ko?

Reincarnated with the memories of his former life, Aqua’s mission has been revenge for the murder of the idol he adored. But now with ‘real’ love on the horizon, is he ready to drop that mission? His conversation with his former self was quite telling. So it seems as if Chapter 151 of Oshi No Ko could be a real turning point when it comes out.

So, the confirmed release date for Oshi No Ko Chapter 151 is Thursday June 6 12am JST, which translates into a Wednesday AM US release.

Post Tag:
Oshi no Ko
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article 10 Best Manhwa Like The Beginning After The End
Top manhwa like The Beginning After the End
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
10 Best Manhwa Like The Beginning After The End
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff May 27, 2024
Read Article My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed
My Hero Academia, a group of heroes, including hero Deku.
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 27, 2024
Read Article Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed
Demon Slayer, the Demon Slayer Corps running, shirtless, training.
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article 10 Best Manhwa Like The Beginning After The End
Top manhwa like The Beginning After the End
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
10 Best Manhwa Like The Beginning After The End
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff May 27, 2024
Read Article My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed
My Hero Academia, a group of heroes, including hero Deku.
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 27, 2024
Read Article Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed
Demon Slayer, the Demon Slayer Corps running, shirtless, training.
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 27, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.