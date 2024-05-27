Oshi No Ko Chapter 151 Release Date Confirmed

Oshi No Ko Chapter 150 saw protagonist Aqua at a crossroads, wondering whether to pursue revenge or just get on with his (reincarnated) life. But when will we get to witness his next step? Here’s the confirmed release date for Oshi No Ko Chapter 151.

Recommended Videos

When Does Oshi No Ko Chapter 151 Come Out?

Oshi No Ko Chapter 151 is scheduled to release on Thursday, June 6, at 12am JST, and barring brief upload delays, you should be able to read it simultaneously around the world. That means that you could be reading it as early as Wednesday, June 5.

You’ll be able to read the chapter on MangaPlus, absolutely free. Though at that time, the third latest chapter will be hidden so make sure you’re up to date. MangaPlus boasts that the chapter is getting a simultaneous worldwide release, so here’s when you should be able to read it.

Pacific Time, PT Sun, 5 May 2024 at 08:00 PDT

Central Time, CT Sun, 5 May 2024 at 10:00 CDT

British Summer Time, BST Sun, 5 May 2024 at 16:00 BST

Central European Summer Time, CEST Sun, 5 May 2024 at 17:00 CEST

Japan Standard Time, JST Mon, 6 May 2024 at 00:00 JST

Australian Eastern Time, AET Mon, 6 May 2024 at 01:00 AEST

What’s Going on in Oshi No Ko?

Reincarnated with the memories of his former life, Aqua’s mission has been revenge for the murder of the idol he adored. But now with ‘real’ love on the horizon, is he ready to drop that mission? His conversation with his former self was quite telling. So it seems as if Chapter 151 of Oshi No Ko could be a real turning point when it comes out.

So, the confirmed release date for Oshi No Ko Chapter 151 is Thursday June 6 12am JST, which translates into a Wednesday AM US release.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more