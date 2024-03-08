Our Flag Means Death Creator Addresses Chances of Series Return

Our Flag Means Death received nothing but praise for its first and second seasons but it appears the pirate dramedy’s future is not so great as series creator David Jenkins has revealed that the show was not picked up by anyone else after Max canceled it.

Our Flag Means Death, which starred Rhys Darby and its executive producer Taika Waititi, was heralded not just for its humor and quality writing but its inclusiveness and LGBTQ+ characters. However, the show never garnered enough viewers to keep going, according to Max, and was canceled this January by the streamer.

All hope was not lost at the time, however. Jenkins said the series was being shopped around and could be picked up by another streamer like Netflix, who has a history of picking up other platform’s shows like Cobra Kai and Star Trek: Discovery and carrying them on. However, it doesn’t look like anyone wants to continue sailing with Our Flag Means Death as Jenkins officially sent the series to Davey Jones’ locker with an Instagram post saying, “I can officially confirm that we’ve reached the end of the road. At least as far as this sweet show is concerned. After many complimentary meetings, conversations, etc., it seems there is no alternate home for our crew.”

Jenkins does say that there was interest by multiple parties in the series, especially after fan outcry, but that “no alternative” was found. He doesn’t give reasons behind why other platforms wouldn’t pick it up or why an agreement couldn’t be reached but streamers right now are in contraction as budgets get smaller and Our Flag Means Death was not exactly an inexpensive series with its historical, shipbound setting. Rolling the dice on a show that didn’t work for Max, which should have been a good home for it may have just seemed like too big a risk.

