Shows to Watch If You Love Max’s Our Flag Means Death

Our Flag Means Death meant a great deal to its audience. Though there’s not much that can fill the cannonball-sized hole left in fan’s starboard after the series’ cancellation at Max, here are some shows that at least offer a brief respite along the stormy streaming sea.

Honorable Mentions

As the following recommendations will focus predominantly on comedies and dramedies, it is worth mentioning the vast ocean of sea-faring dramas available to fans attracted to Our Flag Means Death‘s backdrop. While shows like Black Sails may be particularly appealing to Our Flag Means Death fans due to the queer representation, Vikings, The Terror, and The Lost Pirate Kingdom rank among some of television’s finest high seas dramas. From One Piece‘s animated and live-action adaptations to the sci-fi series Firefly, television likewise boasts many unique variations of the pirate found family perfect for those missing The Revenge’s crew.

It’s impossible to talk about Our Flag Means Death without mentioning The Muppets, as fans often draw parallels between the two. But The Muppets is far from the only classic television property that shares some DNA with Our Flag Means Death, with Gilligan’s Island and Monty Python’s Flying Circus evoking a degree of both comedic and aesthetic similarity.

Shows to Watch If You Love Our Flag Means Death

5) Drunk History

While Drunk History features a few tales of piracy and shares several performers from Our Flag Means Death‘s supporting cast, like Claudia O’Doherty, Nick Kroll, and Tim Heidecker, the biggest similarity between the shows comes from their lackadaisical approach to period accuracy. Both shows embrace the inherent comedic nature of approaching historical figures from a casual perspective.

4) What We Do in the Shadows

From the mind of Jemaine Clement and Our Flag Means Death‘s Taika Waititi, What We Do in the Shadows oozes a similar comedic sensibility as Max’s pirate romance. The genre comedy shares both behind-the-scenes and on-screen talent with Our Flag Means Death and likewise centers on a cast of quirky queer protagonists.

3) Flight of the Conchords

Similarly to What We Do in the Shadows, Flight of the Conchords features a great deal of overlap with the creative team behind Our Flag Means Death. The show served as one of Darby’s first breakout roles and likewise saw Waititi step behind the camera as a director for a handful of episodes. Though the livelihoods of Flight of the Concords‘ titular musicians have less life and death stakes than the crew aboard The Revenge, the characters have a shared comedic delivery and love of mermaids.

2) Galavant

Izzy Hands’ rendition of “La Vie En Rose” in the penultimate episode of Our Flag Means Death’s second season showcased the ease with which the show could have slipped into the musical comedy subgenre. ABC’s Galavant stands as a shining example of such an alternative universe, combining the hilarious song breaks of a show like Flight of the Conchords with the historic casualness of Our Flag Means Death.

1) Good Omens

This final recommendation likely comes as no surprise, as the Venn diagram between Good Omens and Our Flag Means Death fans is nearly a perfect circle. But for the few Our Flag Means Death fans who haven’t jumped ship to Neil Gaiman’s biblical comedy, it’s well worth the heart-fraught journey. Unlike Our Flag Means Death, Good Omens will fortunately be granted the opportunity to close out its story with a third and final season on Prime Video.