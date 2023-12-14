Good Omens Returning For Third and Final Season

Amazon has confirmed that David Tennant’s demonic Aziraphale and Michael Sheen’s angelic Crowley will return for a third season of Good Omens, after writer Neil Gaiman previous said he was working on the scripts.

Amazon made the announcement today, while also confirming that the upcoming third season will be the last. It will be based upon a story that Gaiman and the source book’s co-writer Terry Pratchett discussed before the latter’s passing in 2015. So far, all we really know about the third season of Good Omens is that it will return to the apocalyptic atmosphere of the first season, after the second season was a much smaller, more character-centered affair.

Said Gaiman, “I’m so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006. Terry was determined that if we made Good Omens for television, we could take the story all the way to the end. Season One was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies, and the End of the World. Season Two was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped. Now in Season Three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren’t talking.”

The first season of Good Omens launched on Prime Video in 2019. The show was renewed in 2021, with the second season releasing earlier this year. There is no release window for the third season as yet, with Amazon saying only that filming will begin in Scotland “soon.”

While Tennant and Sheen are confirmed to return for the third season of Good Omens, the remainder of the cast has not been revealed.